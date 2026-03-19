X-37B Program Selected for Aviation Week Laureates Award in Space Category

The X-37B program has been selected to receive the Aviation Week Laureates Award in the Space category, recognizing its contributions to advancing U.S. space capabilities and supporting the future of on-orbit operations.

The Aviation Week Network announced the recipients of its 68th Annual Laureate Awards, which honor exceptional achievements across the global aerospace enterprise. Winners will be celebrated March 19, 2026, at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., where a Grand Laureate will be named in each of five categories: Commercial Aviation, Defense, Space, Business Aviation, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul. Aviation Week editorial director and editor-in-chief Joe Anselmo said the Laureates are selected through a rigorous internal and external nomination process and represent the “best of the best” in aviation and space innovation.

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle has become one of the U.S. Space Force’s most impactful experimental platforms. Across eight missions over the past 15 years, the reusable spaceplane has demonstrated operations in new orbital regimes, completed its first aerobraking maneuver, and supported the testing of advanced technologies critical to future military space operations. These achievements have positioned the X-37B as a key technology pathfinder for the service.

“This award is a testament to the dedication and innovative spirit of the entire 5th Space Operations Squadron team,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Latasha Spear, 5 SOPS commander.“This recognition validates the importance of our mission and the groundbreaking work we do in demonstrating new technologies for the U.S. Space Force."

In announcing the selection, Col. Ramsey Horn described the award as a shared achievement for the 5th Space Operations Squadron, the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, and industry partners, emphasizing the teamwork and innovation that enabled the program’s recent successes.

"Teamwork was the cornerstone of the X-37B program’s success. This program brought together the expertise of 5 SOPS, the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, and our industry partners like Boeing,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Ramsey Horn, Mission Delta 9 commander. “Each organization contributed unique skills and perspectives, enabling us to overcome complex challenges and achieve groundbreaking results. The collaboration fostered a culture of trust, innovation, and shared purpose, which was essential to delivering on our mission objectives." Aviation Week’s Laureates Awards are among the aerospace community’s most prestigious honors, recognizing programs that demonstrate vision, innovation, and measurable impact. Selection as a Space Laureate places the X-37B program among a select group of globally recognized aerospace efforts shaping the future of the space domain.

The X-37B is managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office on behalf of senior Department leadership, including the Chief of Space Operations, while day-to-day on-orbit operations are conducted by 5 SOPS under U.S. Space Force Mission Delta 9. The platform provides a cost-effective means to mature new technologies, reduce risk, and deliver experimental results that enhance U.S. resilience and adaptability in space.

Mission 8 builds on this legacy through advanced experimentation, including a laser communications demonstration sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory. Using infrared light, the experiment will transmit large volumes of data across proliferated satellite relay networks, increasing speed, flexibility, and resilience by reducing reliance on direct line-of-sight communications with ground stations. In partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit, the mission will also demonstrate the highest-performing quantum inertial sensor ever flown in space, enabling highly accurate navigation in GPS-denied environments and informing future operations in cis-lunar space.

“The seamless integration of operational expertise, new technology, and rapid development enabled us to advance space operations significantly, leading to breakthroughs such as Quantum Inertial Navigation,” explained Horn. While many details of the X-37B program’s accomplishments remain classified, Aviation Week’s recognition underscores its growing impact on the future of space operations. Through continued innovation and experimentation, the program supports national security priorities and advances capabilities essential to maintaining U.S. freedom of action in space. For the Guardians, civilians, and partners behind the mission, the award reflects a shared commitment to excellence and readiness, embodied by the Mission Delta 9’s enduring motto: Bring the Storm!

"This award sends a powerful message to the Guardians and partners who support the mission every day: your work matters, and it is making a difference,” said Horn. “This culture of innovation has allowed us to achieve ‘firsts’ in space operations and maintain a leading edge in the rapidly evolving domain of space."