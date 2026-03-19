USAG Stuttgart Soldiers forge path to Best Warrior title

Photo By Balmina Sehra | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart prepares for Best Warrior Competition in Rheinland-Pfalz at the end of this month. Staff Sgt. Harry Rodriguez mentored Sgt. Jonathan Estime and Spc. Josiah Edness during the preparation for the competition. Over three days, competitors will face a demanding series of events designed to push them to their limits. They will navigate land by map and compass, demonstrate expert marksmanship, master obstacle courses, and prove their military knowledge before a board of senior sergeants. It’s a test of a Soldier’s physical stamina, mental sharpness, and tactical skills. USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of Defense’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. (U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Balmina Sehra | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart prepares for Best Warrior Competition in Rheinland-Pfalz...... read more read more

STUTTGART, Germany – On a balmy day, on a forest path, close to Panzer Kaserne, the rhythmic crunch of boots on the pavement is the only sound that breaks the morning stillness. A young Soldier from U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, his back straight and determination written over his face, presses onward during a ruck march, his heavy backpack a constant reminder of the challenge he is training for: the Best Warrior Competition 2026.

This annual test of courage and skill, held this year in the Rheinland-Pfalz area, brings together the Army’s best to prove their mission readiness. Over three days, competitors will face a demanding series of events designed to push them to their limits. They will navigate land by map and compass, demonstrate expert marksmanship, master obstacle courses, and prove their military knowledge before a board of senior sergeants. It’s a test of a Soldier’s physical stamina, mental sharpness, and tactical skills.

For this dedicated team from USAG Stuttgart, the road to Best Warrior is paved by continuous preparation, as work does not stop for anyone, and the training is squeezed between the daily duties of Soldiers.

Shaping the warrior During a medical training session, Military Police Investigator Sgt. Jonathan Estime from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, works with intense focus, carefully bandaging the head of a medical dummy. Military Police Section Staff Sgt. Harry Rodriguez, who has been mentoring both competing Soldiers during the competition preparation, observes his every move.

"The victim has an issue with their right eye," Rodriguez says.

"Not too much pressure."

Estime adjusts his grip, using a special dressing for the eye to maximize the chances of it being saved. This hands-on medical training simulates the high-pressure, life-or-death decisions they may face one day.

Later, the training shifts from the field to formal. The team prepares for a mock board, an event where precision is everything. Rodriguez pulls out a ruler to inspect Religious Services Officer Spc. Josiah Edness’s dress uniform.

"The eye is only 50 percent right, but the ruler is always 100 percent," he jokes.

He continues inspecting every ribbon and badge is spaced correctly.

The practice continues with drilling the Soldier’s Creed and mastering the etiquette of entering the boardroom.

"At ease," Rodriguez says, instantly correcting Edness for moving the wrong foot.

"Never move your left foot.”

Every detail matters.

Throughout the training, commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Capt. Boluwatife Obembe and his 1st Sgt. Vincente Moreno make appearances, their visits cut short by the constant ringing of their cell phones, a reminder that the garrison’s mission continues around them. However, their presence depicts how invested they are in the training.

The competitors Edness, recently named IMCOM-E Soldier of the Year, is back for a second attempt with a specific focus this time. "I'm looking forward to taking home that title," Edness said.

He wants to "show that Stuttgart is the best garrison and we have the best Soldiers."

After placing fourth last year, the South Carolina native immediately volunteered to compete again.

"Competitions make people good Soldiers," Edness said. "They are like mirrors, reflecting and showing you what you're good and bad at. You get this fire wanting to improve."

Estime, a first-time competitor, was inspired to volunteer after serving as a driver for last year’s event.

"I saw the camaraderie and knew I really wanted to take part in this as well," he said.

Though his duties as a military police investigator have made it difficult to attend every session, his skills and eagerness are undeniable. "I do appreciate the help we are getting for our training," Estime said. "Competitions are great as they give you an almost real-life scenario."

The mentors Leadership’s investment in the Soldiers training is visible. Both Rodriguez and Obembe have competed before and understand the game-changing power of the competition.

"Physically, competitions give people an adrenaline rush and displays that competitiveness, that ability to push yourself to your limit," Rodriguez said, adding that he has seen significant improvement in his Soldiers.

For Obembe, providing structured coaching is a new approach he believes will make a critical difference.

"I was once enlisted too and also participated in the Best Warrior Competition," he said.

"It pushes the Soldier to their limit and lets them see what they are physically and mentally able to do under pressure."

He said he sees these events as essential for encouraging future Soldiers and for modeling the realities of a combat environment.

"What we do every day is not a true model of that reality," Obembe said.

"During these competitions, they get to be exposed to these things. It's not just about winning; it's about participating. And if you do come out of the event winning it, it's a testament that you are one of the best."

With their training coming to an end, the Stuttgart team is ready to show what they are made of. The winner of this regional event will advance to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s annual Best Squad Competition, one step closer to being named the best in the Army. "I'm certain Stuttgart will get a title this year," Rodriguez said.

Note: GenAI was used for editing purposes.