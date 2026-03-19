Future Leaders Represent DoWEA in the United States Senate Youth Program

Photo By Roger Hunter | Ava Ellis and Michael Carbone stand in front of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery while taking part in the 2026 United States Senate Youth Program, where they represented Department of War Education Activity schools. (DoWEA Photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Roger Hunter | Ava Ellis and Michael Carbone stand in front of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington...... read more read more

Humphreys High School senior Ava Ellis and Wiesbaden High School junior Michael Carbone represented the Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) as delegates to the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) in Washington, D.C. The prestigious program brought together student leaders from across the nation and DoWEA schools overseas for a weeklong deep dive into civic leadership and the federal government.

Carbone and Ellis joined delegates in visiting all three branches of government, including the Supreme Court, the White House, the State Department, and multiple congressional offices. For Ellis, who hopes to pursue a career in foreign service, the experience was particularly meaningful. “Being able to hear from Alabama Senator Katie Britt, from a state I once lived in, was really inspiring,” she said. “Seeing her passion for making her state a better place really resonated with me.”

Throughout the week, delegates heard from policymakers, journalists, and military mentors who shared insights about leadership, public service, and resilience. A highlight for Carbone was hearing ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott’s message about overcoming setbacks. Ellis said the other students in the program made an impact as well. “We’ve become super close. Everyone has such unique backgrounds and passions, and learning from them has been incredible,” she said.

Both students credited their DoWEA teachers for preparing them academically and personally for the opportunity. Ellis said she has experienced consistent dedication while attending more than ten DoWEA schools. “DoWEA teachers are some of the most passionate I’ve ever had,” she said. “Their understanding of military students and their experiences has motivated me to pursue my goals.”

The DoWEA coordinator for the USSYP Pat Schob said that Ellis and Carbone were chosen from 45 highly qualified applicants that went through a rigorous selection process. She said this program gives delegates the unique opportunity to connect with fellow students who share the same passion for public service and advocacy through a week-long experience in our nation’s capital.

“Ava and Michael embody the most outstanding attributes of DoWEA students as future-ready learners,” Schob said.“They are inquisitive, driven to share, and eager to help others understand their unique experiences as military-connected students living abroad attending DoWEA schools, especially those who have never heard of our agency and its mission. I'm so proud that Ava and Michael represent DoWEA students!”

Ellis and Carbone encourage other DoWEA students to apply for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, emphasizing its rare access and powerful impact. “Meeting people from all walks of life and hearing real stories energizes you,” Carbone said. Ellis added that the program is especially meaningful for military‑connected students. “This experience lets you explore your interest in government and service at a deeper level,” she said.