Photo By 1st Lt. Lindsey Weichel | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Lindsey Weichel | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, pose with the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing command teams during an immersion at the 350th SWW, March 10, 2026. The mission of the 350th SWW is to deliver adaptive and cutting-edge electromagnetic spectrum capabilities that provide the warfighter with a tactical and strategic competitive advantage and freedom to attack, maneuver, and defend. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Lindsey Weichel) see less | View Image Page

ACC command team gets inside look at Air Force’s EMSO wing Your browser does not support the audio element.

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – General Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Unterseher, ACC command chief, got a firsthand look at the U.S. Air Force’s premier wing dedicated to dominating the electromagnetic spectrum, the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, March 10, 2026.



During the visit, Spain and Unterseher were immersed in the wing’s operations, observing how Airmen directly support the warfighter through advanced electronic warfare development, production, and support.



Their visit highlighted the critical, behind-the-scenes work that enables U.S. airpower in an increasingly contested and congested electronic battlespace, helping to improve warfighter lethality and survivability when the nation calls. The ACC command team observed a series of wing- and unit-level demonstrations and briefings on the processes and procedures that underpin the nation's EW capabilities.



"Our ability to communicate, navigate, and strike with precision is entirely dependent on our freedom of action within the electromagnetic spectrum,” Spain said. “Without spectrum dominance, there are no multi-domain operations. It is the bedrock of modern, integrated warfare, and failing to control it means we risk failure in every other domain.”



Spain and Unterseher learned how Airmen develop and produce "target waveforms," the sophisticated signals that act as the ammunition of electronic combat. They also observed the meticulous process of validating and verifying mission data files—the complex digital libraries that allow aircraft to identify and counter threats in real-time. By identifying threats in real-time, combatant commanders are empowered to make informed decisions under pressure, safeguarding forces and securing mission objectives.



Their visit also covered EW assessments, as the 350th SWW assesses and prepares for future electronic threats. These assessments ensure that U.S. forces maintain a decisive edge for years to come, to outpace and dominate the strategic environment.



"Today, I saw the intellectual arsenal of the Air Force in action. The Airmen of the 350th are crafting the very tools that give our pilots control of the battle space," Unterseher said. "This isn't just support; this is the front line of modern warfare. The data and waveforms they engineer are what allow us to see the enemy when they can't see us, and to ensure our combat power is precisely delivered."



The visit from ACC reaffirmed a foundational principle: the 350th SWW provides the essential support structure for U.S. airpower. The wing’s daily operations give every warfighter a decisive edge, turning the strategic concept of spectrum dominance into a tangible, mission-winning reality.