Veterans, families connect with resources at Fort Meade fair

Photo By Gloriann Martin | An attendee looks over materials provided by a vendor during the Veterans and Military Family Resource Fair. On Mar. 17, 2026, Fort Meade held the Veterans and Military Family Resource Fair at the Fort Meade Army Reserve Center. This event connected the military and veteran community with essential services and support. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gloriann Martin | An attendee looks over materials provided by a vendor during the Veterans and Military...... read more read more

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — Service members, veterans and military families connected with local and regional support organizations during the Veterans & Military Family Resource Fair March 17 at the Fort Meade U.S. Army Reserve Center.

Hosted by Army Community Service, the event brought together more than 60 federal, state and community organizations offering information on education programs, health and wellness services, employment opportunities, housing assistance and other resources available to the military community.

Attendees moved between resource tables to speak directly with representatives about programs and services available both on and off the installation.

Christopher Watson, director of Army Community Service at Fort Meade, said the event was designed to help military families easily access information about available support.

“Events like this make it easier for military families to connect with resources that can support them and their families,” Watson said. “When families know where to go for help, it allows service members to stay focused on their mission.”

The event also highlighted partnerships between Fort Meade and organizations across Maryland that support military families living in surrounding communities.

Dana Burl, deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families, said collaboration between the state and installations helps ensure military families remain connected to resources as they move between duty stations.

“More than 60 percent of military families in Maryland live in surrounding communities,” Burl said. “Working together with installations like Fort Meade helps ensure families know what resources are available to support them wherever they live.”

Community organizations and local businesses also participated in the event to share information about services available to the military community.

Matt Hauser, owner of a GEICO office in Catonsville, Maryland, and longtime member of the Association of the United States Army, said the event provided an opportunity to connect directly with service members and their families.

“We want people to leave with something useful,” Hauser said. “Whether that’s information, resources or connections that can help them and their families.”

For attendees like Sgt. 1st Class Kristina Frazier, operations noncommissioned officer in charge for the U.S. Army 338th Medical Brigade, the event offered an opportunity to gather information she can share with the Soldiers she supports.

An Active Guard Reserve Soldier, Frazier, works with approximately 200 Army Reserve Soldiers, said the event helped her identify resources that could benefit those who may not regularly visit the installation.

“I’m always looking for information I can pass along to Soldiers who aren’t here every day,” Frazier said. “This helps me connect them with resources that could support them and their families.”

The Veterans & Military Family Resource Fair highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Fort Meade, the State of Maryland and community organizations who are working to support service members, veterans and military families across the region.

“The primary goal of this event was to connect a broader spectrum of veterans with essential resources at the local, county, and state levels,” said Col. Yolanda Gore, Fort Meade garrison commander. “This initiative builds upon our annual Retiree Appreciation Day by extending our outreach beyond retirees to all who have served. Recognizing that nearly a third of our personnel are veterans. It was important for me to ensure that the service of this valuable group was formally acknowledged.”