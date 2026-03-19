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    The Wolf Pack executes during Freedom Shield 26

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    8th Fighter Wing

    The Wolf Pack executes during Freedom Shield 26
    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wingwasgenerating combatairpower andpreparing mission ready Airmento defend the base, accept follow-on-forces and take the fight northduringexerciseFreedom Shield26,March9-19, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    FS26is anannual combined joint all-domain exercisethat’sdefensive in nature designed tostrengthenalliancebetween the U.S. and ROK, enhance our combined defense posture, and improve joint readiness.

    “Wolf Pack Airmen knowthey’reapartof something bigger than just the Wing. Freedom Shield 26providedour Wolf Pack an opportunity to align our tacticalobjectiveswith Seventh Air ForceandU.S. Forces Korea’smission priorities,” saidU.S. Air ForceCol. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th FW commander. “At the local level, we practiced defending the base, accepting follow-on forces and generating combat power, and that readiness is an important part of U.S.strategy.”

    Airmenbuilt on multipleiterations ofability to survive andoperateexercisesflexingtooperatein a contested environment whileaugmenting the 8th Security Forces Squadron through a ready reserve force andmanningdefensive fighting positions across the Wing.

    ThisFreedom Shieldfeatured the return of medical airlifttoKunsan AB.With the U.S. Naval Station Norfolk,Commander, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic,Helicopter Mine Countermeasures SquadronHM-15“Blackhawks”.

    Between rapid airfield damage repair, augmentingsecurityforces, and supporting casualty collectionAirmenbanded together to do whatever it takes todefend the Korean Peninsula.

    Whetherit wasassistingin medical evacuations, repairing runways, ordefendingthe base, every Wolf Pack memberworked to makeFreedom Shield 26a success.Ensuringthatourrock-solidoperationalpartnership with the Republic of Koreaandjointoperationsthrough USFKcontinue to endure.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 03:01
    Story ID: 560978
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Wolf Pack executes during Freedom Shield 26, by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    usfk
    8th-fighter-wing
    exercise
    wolf-pack
    joint
    freedom-shield-26

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