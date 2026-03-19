The Wolf Pack executes during Freedom Shield 26 Your browser does not support the audio element.

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wingwasgenerating combatairpower andpreparing mission ready Airmento defend the base, accept follow-on-forces and take the fight northduringexerciseFreedom Shield26,March9-19, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.



FS26is anannual combined joint all-domain exercisethat’sdefensive in nature designed tostrengthenalliancebetween the U.S. and ROK, enhance our combined defense posture, and improve joint readiness.



“Wolf Pack Airmen knowthey’reapartof something bigger than just the Wing. Freedom Shield 26providedour Wolf Pack an opportunity to align our tacticalobjectiveswith Seventh Air ForceandU.S. Forces Korea’smission priorities,” saidU.S. Air ForceCol. Kathryn “Wolf” Gaetke, 8th FW commander. “At the local level, we practiced defending the base, accepting follow-on forces and generating combat power, and that readiness is an important part of U.S.strategy.”



Airmenbuilt on multipleiterations ofability to survive andoperateexercisesflexingtooperatein a contested environment whileaugmenting the 8th Security Forces Squadron through a ready reserve force andmanningdefensive fighting positions across the Wing.



ThisFreedom Shieldfeatured the return of medical airlifttoKunsan AB.With the U.S. Naval Station Norfolk,Commander, Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic,Helicopter Mine Countermeasures SquadronHM-15“Blackhawks”.



Between rapid airfield damage repair, augmentingsecurityforces, and supporting casualty collectionAirmenbanded together to do whatever it takes todefend the Korean Peninsula.



Whetherit wasassistingin medical evacuations, repairing runways, ordefendingthe base, every Wolf Pack memberworked to makeFreedom Shield 26a success.Ensuringthatourrock-solidoperationalpartnership with the Republic of Koreaandjointoperationsthrough USFKcontinue to endure.