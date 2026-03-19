Carrier Strike Group 11 Holds Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman relieves Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer and assumes the duties as Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, during a change of command ceremony aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 19, 2026. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled homeport shift to Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – In a time-honored naval tradition, Carrier Strike Group 11 held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 19.

Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman relieved Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer and assumed duties as Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 in a ceremony attended by strike group leadership and crew.

During the ceremony, Goldhammer thanked the crew for their hard work, dedication, and service to their country during his time as commander.

“Today marks the end of my time in command of Carrier Strike Group 11, as well as the last time that I will be directly a part of the Navy’s main battery and our nation’s most potent strategic instrument, a nuclear powered aircraft carrier strike group,” said Goldhammer. “As I step aside today, I do so with immense pride - not in myself, but in all of you here and onboard all of our units.”

Goldhammer assumed command of Carrier Strike Group 11 in May 2025, overseeing the successful completion of a high-paced deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet area of operations as well as preparations for and the beginning of Nimitz’ scheduled home-port shift from Bremerton, Wash. to Norfolk, Va.

“This strike group and our Navy are more capable, more resilient, and more unified because of your work,” Goldhammer added. “The world remains complex and never entirely predictable, but I leave here with absolute confidence in knowing that this team will continue to meet every challenge with the same determination and professionalism that defined our time together.”

After reading his orders Norman spoke to the strike group personnel now under his command.

"I am excited - we have been assigned an important mission, we’ve been given extraordinary assets and capabilities throughout our strike group, and we have a strong team of inspiring individuals,” said Norman. “In this 51st year of Nimitz’ honorable and reliable service, I look forward to serving with you and making this deployment both successful and deeply fulfilling through mission accomplishment as a unified team.”

The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) departed Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, for a scheduled home-port shift to Norfolk, Virginia, March 7.

NIMCSG consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101).

NIMCSG is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations.

For more information, please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.