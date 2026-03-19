USSF prioritizes GPS III capability delivery timeline, executes launch provider exchange for NSSL mission

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the GPS III-SV09 mission successfully launches from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on Jan. 27, 2026. The overall objective of GPS III is to deliver sustained, reliable GPS capabilities to America's warfighters, our allies, and civil users. GPS provides positioning, navigation, and timing service to civil and military users worldwide. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Gwendolyn Kurzen | A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the GPS III-SV09 mission successfully launches from Space...... read more read more

Summary: The U.S. Space Force is executing a change in launch service provider from ULA to SpaceX for the Global Positioning System (GPS) National Security Space Launch (NSSL) mission known as GPS III-8. The change ensures continued delivery of this critical system through responsive and reliable launch capabilities while the investigation into the Vulcan anomaly continues.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Access portfolio and Space Systems Command System Delta 80 (SYD 80) are executing a change in launch service provider from United Launch Alliance (ULA) to SpaceX for the upcoming Global Positioning System (GPS) National Security Space Launch (NSSL) mission, GPS III-8.

GPS III-8 will now launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket which is set to deliver the last GPS III Space Vehicle (SV-10) to orbit no earlier than late April from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla.

“The Space Access and NSSL teams’ primary mission is to deliver critical capabilities for the warfighter—when and where it’s needed,” said USSF Col. Ryan Hiserote, SYD 80 commander and NSSL system program director. “With this change, we are answering the call for rapid delivery of advanced GPS capability while the Vulcan anomaly investigation continues. We are once again demonstrating our team’s flexibility and are fully committed to leverage all options available for responsive and reliable launch for the Nation.”

With SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket now launching the GPS III-8 mission, ULA’s Vulcan rocket will now launch the USSF-70 mission, slated to launch no earlier than the summer of 2028.

No additional details or changes to the launch manifest are available at this time.

Questions regarding this topic can be directed the mailto:sscpa.media@spaceforce.mil.