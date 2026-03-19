USARPAC Visit Strengthens US – Singapore Partnership

Courtesy Photo | USARPAC Deputy Commanding General – Homeland Affairs Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura met with Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Wong Shi Ming during his visit to the Ministry of Defense HQ on March 11, 2026. What were the dates and the general discussion. The U.S. and Singapore armies are long-term partners in the region and share a common vision. see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE – In a demonstration of the enduring military relationship between the United States and Singapore, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) Deputy Commanding General – Homeland Affairs, Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, conducted a visit from March 10-12, 2026. The engagement reinforced a shared commitment.

Throughout the visit, Okamura met with senior leaders from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), reaffirming the importance of sustained dialogue and partnership.

One key highlight was a tour of the state-of-the-art SAFTI City Urban Training Facility.

The Singapore Army showcased its advanced capabilities in conducting highly realistic urban environment training. While at the facility, Okamura held productive

Discussions continued at the Ministry of Defense, where Okamura met with Singapore’s Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Shi. Ming Wong. Their conversation centered on mutual challenges and opportunities, with a strong emphasis on defense innovation and future collaboration. Both parties expressed a keen interest in increasing interoperability between USARPAC formations and the SAF through planned tactical exchanges and joint exercises designed to enhance operational readiness.

Furthering the goal of building common ground, Okamura also participated in a series of engagements with the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (APCSS) alumni network. He met with Veerle Nowens, Executive Director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies-Asia (IISS-A), and later with a group of APCSS graduates from Singapore, fostering a deeper shared understanding of homeland defense, mobilization, and multi-component integration.

This visit underscores the common vision shared by the U.S. and Singapore.