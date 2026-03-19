Why I Serve - Sgt. Michael Spencer

Photo By Spc. Sherald McAulay | U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Spencer tracks Guardsmen signing out weapons for presence patrols at the DC Safe and Beautiful logistics support area's ammunition point in Washington Mar. 19, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay) see less | View Image Page

At 25 years old, U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Spencer was living in a townhouse and working 3 different jobs. Then, he joined the D.C. National Guard.

"I felt like [the National Guard] was the best path to get to where I wanted to go," Spencer said. As a sergeant and motor transport operator with the D.C. National Guard’s 547th Transportation Company, Spencer said he has had many unique opportunities and experiences. He is one of the many National Guard service members assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia assigned to support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission.

Spencer’s roles have been diverse and impactful. Since the beginning of the mission, he’s worked on beautification projects in the heart of Washington, managed convoy operations to distribute food from vendors to Soldiers and Airmen, provided armed security in the U.S. Park Police headquarters and currently oversees ammunition distribution at the logistics support area for the mission.

Reflecting on earlier beautification projects, he remembers the warm community response. While the broader mission was complex, the impact of seeing Guardsmen hands-on in the neighborhood resonated deeply. “It’s a little hard to see the forest and the trees sometimes, so [conducting beautification] meant a lot,” he said.

For Spencer, serving in the National Guard is about the community, the ones he grew up visiting, unit camaraderie and about mentorship opportunities.

In 2019, Spencer was a part of the Guard’s youth mentorship program and was handpicked among other program participants to lead in a week-long mentorship camp for youth who lacked father figures in their lives. He reminisced about flying on a helicopter to Georgia and meeting figures like Steve Harvey and Ne-Yo. He said he spent his days bonding with the youth over fishing trips and guiding them through practical hurdles like job interviews. For Spencer, the week was less about the high-profile guests and more about equipping those young men with the tools to build their own futures.

“It changed my life,” he said.

Spencer found that the culture of the camp mirrored the one he experienced within his own unit. He credits the decision to join the Guard with providing him a similar network of support and professional development.

“There are a lot of good people in the D.C. Guard,” he said, noting those who are willing to share knowledge, opportunities for furthering education. "It's an asset . . . being part of the Guard.”

For Spencer, the mentorship he gave to others eventually came full circle, helping him "spread his wings" and grow in his own military career. It’s a cycle of service that confirms his initial belief: Joining the Guard was the best path he could have taken. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

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