214th Attack Group MQ-9 Lands at Davis-Monthan in Historic Flight, Paving Way For Agile Combat Training

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stephen Luke | A U.S. Air National Guard MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft system with the 214th Attack...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stephen Luke | A U.S. Air National Guard MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft system with the 214th Attack Group, intercepts a Civil Air Patrol aircraft during a training flight above Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Mar. 10, 2026. The historic flight from the aircraft's main operating base at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., served to validate new flight procedures between the two southern Arizona locations, creating the framework for future operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephen Luke) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.- An MQ-9 Reaper from the Arizona Air National Guard’s 214th Attack Group landed here, Mar. 10, 2026, marking the first time the aircraft has operated from the installation and a significant step forward in the unit’s implementation of Agile Combat Employment.



The flight from the aircraft’s main operating base at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., validated new flight procedures between the two southern Arizona locations. This creates a framework for future operations and provides the 214th, a geographically separated unit of the 162nd Wing, a local option to refine its tactics and techniques in a simulated expeditionary environment.



As part of the day’s operations, the MQ-9 crew intercepted a Civil Air Patrol aircraft in a real-world training scenario. The exercise tested the crew’s ability to detect, track, and identify an aircraft, enhancing the unit’s defensive counter-air skills and demonstrating a practical application of the MQ-9's reconnaissance capabilities.



This capability aligns with the Air Force’s ACE, which uses a network of smaller, dispersed locations to make the force more dynamic and increase survivability. Having this local option provides a significant advantage for refining tactics, techniques, and procedures. The flight also established a reliable divert option should the runway at Fort Huachuca be unavailable, laying the groundwork for advanced combat readiness.



Operating periodically from Davis-Monthan enhances integration with the active-duty 355th Wing, allowing for more complex and realistic training scenarios. The collaboration is mutually beneficial, giving 355th Wing pilots and crews exposure to the MQ-9's capabilities while allowing the 214th to participate in higher fidelity Close Air Support, Combat Search and Rescue, and Strike Coordination and Reconnaissance exercises.



By validating austere operational concepts and integrating with total force partners, the 214th Attack Group is actively enhancing its ability to deliver MQ-9 combat power in support of U.S. and allied operations worldwide, ensuring its Airmen are prepared to execute their mission under the most demanding conditions.