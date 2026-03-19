Innovation in Action: Airman-Built 3D model strengthens ATC training

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. — Airmen assigned to the 19th Operations Support Squadron are taking a creative approach to training the next generation of air traffic controllers by developing a detailed 3D model that visually represents aircraft patterns and procedures used at the installation.



The innovation demonstrates how Airmen are leveraging emerging technologies and creative problem-solving to improve training and operational readiness.



The immersive training tool was designed and produced by Airman Jay Perry, 19th OSS air traffic control apprentice. It provides a scale representation of the base’s airspace and flight patterns. The project was inspired by an idea from Tech. Sgt. Ryan Sanders, 19th OSS noncommissioned officer in charge of training and standardization.



Traditional training methods often rely on instructors holding model aircraft or cards to demonstrate aircraft positions and movements. While effective, the approach can make it difficult for visual and tactile learnersto fully imagine spacing, conflict points and maneuvering patterns.



“This model allows us to physically show where aircraft may break in the pattern, extend downwind or maneuver differently,” Sanders said. “It helps Airmen understand when conflict may exist or when it doesn’t, based on the flight path.”



The model recreates the installation’s airspace layout at scale and uses magnets to hold miniature aircraft in place, allowing instructors to demonstrate real-world scenarios more accurately. The enhanced visualization helps trainees better understand aircraft spacing, sequencing and potential conflict areas.



Perry used a 3D modeling program to build his creation, but built it by manipulating shapes to create detailed designs. After designing each component digitally, Perry prepared the parts for printing and produced them using multiple 3D printers available at the HERKWERX Innovation Lab.



The process required careful planning, preparation and experimentation.



“Everything started from a single block in the design software,” Perry said. “Each piece had to be separated and designed in a way that it could be printed and assembled later. It might look simple when you see the final model, but a lot of thought went into making sure the supports, slopes and connections would actually work.”



One of the biggest challenges involved ensuring the model could support its own structure at the scale required to accurately represent the airfield. The team experimented with different stand designs and angles to create a realistic yet durable layout.



By transforming abstract training concepts into a physical, visual model, the 19th Operations Support Squadron is helping trainees better grasp the complexities of airfield operations. This ensures controllers are better equippedto manage the skies above Little Rock AFB.



The project also highlights a broader culture of innovation across the installation, where Airmen at every level are encouraged to identify challenges and develop solutions that enhance mission effectiveness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 16:47 Story ID: 560963 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Hometown: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovation in Action: Airman-Built 3D model strengthens ATC training, by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.