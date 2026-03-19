Photo By Alana Demo | KITTERY, Maine (Nov. 14, 2024) —USS Washington (SSN 787) enters dry dock at...... read more read more Photo By Alana Demo | KITTERY, Maine (Nov. 14, 2024) —USS Washington (SSN 787) enters dry dock at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for a scheduled maintenance period Nov. 14, 2024. The dry docking of a submarine is a critical step in the repair and modernization of a submarine’s service life, ensures fleet readiness, and maintains the Navy's long-term advantage over adversaries by preparing to meet both current and future challenges. As America’s leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY is enhancing critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering on-time quality service to the fleet, thus enabling warfighters to be battle-ready when called upon. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland) see less | View Image Page

PNSY Welds First Ever Metal 3D Printed Submarine Component Your browser does not support the audio element.

KITTERY, Maine– Portsmouth Naval Shipyard achieved a significant milestone by successfully inspecting and testing the first welded additive manufactured (AM) flange aboard USS Washington (SSN 787), March 9. The AM flange was successfully installed shipboard March 18.



The event marks both the first time an additive manufactured copper nickel flange has been welded at a public shipyard and one of its first applications for in-service submarine use.



The initiative for immediate AM implementation across the submarine force originated from a directive issued by direct reporting portfolio manager for submarines Vice Adm. Robert Gaucher, who was serving as commander of Submarine Forces at the time. PNSY engineering and planning material support division identified a potential application for AM materials to meet an operational need for Washington. The shipyard coordinated with the maritime industrial base's center of excellence to acquire this 3D-printed component and deliver it to the shipyard’s receipt inspection division.



This critical work demanded an unprecedented level of collaboration across multiple departments. In a first-of-its-kind process, the flange underwent thorough testing and inspections to certify that it met all requirements. Concurrently, a dedicated team of engineering and trade experts successfully completed a full weld qualification on the new material.



“The unique nature of this momentous achievement is a testament to the strong teaming and innovation that PNSY is known for,” said Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander. “For the first time, we forged a submarine component that met the fleet's most rigorous technical specifications. This was the result of one team, with a single mission —getting the job done correctly and safely.”



This first-ever welded, 3D-printed component for a nuclear-powered attack submarine directly aligns with the chief of naval operations' focus on a strong Foundry and the shipyard commander's line of effort—deckplate-led innovation. Through this unprecedented accomplishment, PNSY is making tangible strides to get the U.S. Navy's fleet back into the fight.



“Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is leading the organic industrial base in the production and installation of additively manufactured submarine components,” said Capt. Jason Deichler, commodore Submarine Squadron TWO. “This is truly a war fighting enabler and a key component to enhanced undersea readiness.”



As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient and prepared to win. Through a focus on innovation, accountability and fostering a culture of warfighting excellence, PNSY strengthens the maritime industrial base and invests in its highly-skilled workforce. The work done at the shipyard is a direct contribution to national security. Submarines leave the shipyard more capable than ever before, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force and that the nation's warfighters are prepared for any mission, anywhere in the world.