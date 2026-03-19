Air University analysis of the Chechen wars underscores decision advantage in modern conflict

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. —Modern conflict rarely unfolds as planned. Air University is preparing joint Airpower warriors to recognize that reality early—and act on it.

At the Air Force Global College, part of Air University, faculty focus on preparing senior leaders to connect strategy, history and operational practice to the challenges facing the Joint Force. During a recorded discussion, Augustine Meaher IV, associate professor of security studies, used the Chechen wars to show how quickly assumptions can break down once conflict begins—and what that means for leaders today.

Meaher described the Chechens as a largely Islamic ethnic group in the North Caucasus with a long history of resisting outside control across multiple empires and eras. That history, he said, continues to shape the present-day conflict.

“They continue to resist Russian domination,” Meaher said.

Generations of conflict, identity and collective memory shaped the conditions of the war long before large-scale military operations began. For leaders, those factors are not background—they influence how a fight unfolds and how long it lasts.

Russia’s early approach to the first Chechen war shows what happens when those realities are overlooked.

“The Russians did not plan for urban warfare,” Meaher said.

Russian forces expected a limited show of force. Instead, they encountered an adaptive adversary that used terrain and decentralized tactics to offset conventional advantages. As armored columns advanced into Grozny, their tight formations made them vulnerable in dense urban terrain, leading to heavy losses and a rapid shift from a short operation to a prolonged conflict.

What was expected to be decisive quickly became difficult to control.

Although Russian forces eventually captured Grozny after extensive bombardment, the campaign failed to achieve its broader strategic objectives. The intensity of the fighting strengthened resistance and expanded the scope of the conflict.

For today’s force, the lesson is clear: assumptions that go untested in planning will be paid for in execution.

The second Chechen war reflected a more deliberate Russian approach. Forces relied more heavily on artillery and airpower and advanced more slowly in an effort to reduce earlier vulnerabilities.

“Victory by airpower alone proved impossible,” Meaher said.

The conflict persisted, underscoring the difficulty of countering entrenched resistance and the limits of military force when underlying political and social conditions remain unresolved.

“These wars show how history, identity and memory shape resistance,” Meaher said.

Wars are rarely lost for lack of capability. More often, they are lost when assumptions go unchallenged.

Through analysis of conflicts like Chechnya, Air University prepares Airmen and joint leaders to anticipate adversary behavior, integrate capabilities across domains and make informed decisions under pressure. The discussion was recorded at Maxwell Air Force Base as part of Air University’s ongoing effort to connect academic insight with operational practice.

As America’s Airpower University, the institution develops leaders who can connect strategy to execution and deliver decision advantage to the Joint Force. In doing so, Air University is forging Joint Force leaders capable of winning in complex, contested environments.

For leaders, that means understanding not just how to fight, but when and why force will achieve the desired outcome.

“Battlefield success does not automatically produce legitimacy, stability or peace,” Meaher said.

That lesson is not theoretical. Leaders either understand it before the next conflict—or learn it during one.