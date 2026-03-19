PAE Fires Honored in 2025 Warfighting Acquisition Awards

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – One leader and one product office from the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Missiles and Space Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires (PAE Fires) have been recognized in the 2025 Warfighting Acquisition Awards, highlighting the critical contributions of acquisition professionals who deliver advanced capabilities to Soldiers and strengthen national security. Mr. Jerad Mabon earned the Business Financial Management Award, recognizing his exceptional leadership and stewardship of resources supporting some of the Army’s most complex modernization efforts. Through disciplined financial management and innovative problem-solving, Mabon helped ensure critical programs remain on track to deliver capabilities that enhance readiness and strengthen the Joint Force. In addition, the Lower Tier Interceptors Product Office received the prestigious David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award, one of the Department of Defense’s highest honors for acquisition teams. The award recognizes the office’s outstanding performance in delivering advanced integrated air and missile defense capabilities to protect U.S. forces and allies against evolving threats. “These awards highlight the exceptional talent and dedication of our acquisition workforce,” said Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, portfolio acquisition executive for fires. “Our professionals work every day to ensure Soldiers have the capabilities they need to deter aggression and, if necessary, win on the battlefield. Mr. Mabon and the Lower Tier Interceptors team exemplify the innovation, discipline and teamwork required to deliver these critical capabilities.” The Warfighting Acquisition Awards recognize Department of Defense acquisition professionals and teams whose achievements significantly enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and responsiveness of the defense acquisition system in support of national defense priorities. “These accomplishments reflect the strength of the Army acquisition enterprise and the extraordinary commitment of the men and women who support our warfighters,” Lozano said. “We are proud of their service and grateful for the impact they make every day in protecting our Nation.” PAE Fires oversees the development, acquisition, fielding and sustainment of advanced fires capabilities, including long-range precision fires, integrated air and missile defense and directed energy systems that strengthen deterrence and enhance operational readiness across the Joint Force. The recognition of PAE Fires personnel in the 2025 Warfighting Acquisition Awards underscores the vital role of acquisition professionals in ensuring the U.S. Army remains equipped with the most capable and technologically advanced systems in the world.