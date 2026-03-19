Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | FORT EUSTIS, Va.- Col. Edward K. Woo, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, "Rapid Support," commander, and Rapid support command sergeant major Nancy E. Sainz award a Length of Service Award to Dept. of the Army civilian Faye Banks during a ceremony in the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Regimental Room at Fort Eustis, Va. Ms. Banks, Ocean Cargo Clearance Authority specialist, helped stand up our OCCA team and boasts 40 years of service ; she is an invaluable member of the Rapid Support team. see less | View Image Page

FORT EUSTIS, Va.- The 597th Transportation Brigade, "Rapid Support," is proud to recognize the incredible dedication and service of our team members; during a recent awards ceremony, Col. Edward K. Woo, Rapid Support Commander, honored civilian workers with Length of Service Awards during a ceremony in the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Regimental Room at Fort Eustis, Va. These individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the mission and the Army values throughout their careers: Faye Banks, OCCA – 40 Years of Service Lashonda Davis, S4 – 25 Years of Service Abdul Sadiq, S4 – 25 Years of Service Corey Dearholf, OCCA – 20 Years of Service Each of these honorees has made a lasting impact on the brigade and the Army, and their contributions continue to strengthen our mission readiness and success. We thank you for your dedication, professionalism, and service to the 597th Transportation Brigade and the Army. Congratulations on these incredible milestones!