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    Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards

    Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | FORT EUSTIS, Va.- Col. Edward K. Woo, 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, "Rapid...... read more read more

    FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    U.S. Army Transportation Command

    FORT EUSTIS, Va.- The 597th Transportation Brigade, "Rapid Support," is proud to recognize the incredible dedication and service of our team members; during a recent awards ceremony, Col. Edward K. Woo, Rapid Support Commander, honored civilian workers with Length of Service Awards during a ceremony in the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Regimental Room at Fort Eustis, Va. These individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the mission and the Army values throughout their careers: Faye Banks, OCCA – 40 Years of Service Lashonda Davis, S4 – 25 Years of Service Abdul Sadiq, S4 – 25 Years of Service Corey Dearholf, OCCA – 20 Years of Service Each of these honorees has made a lasting impact on the brigade and the Army, and their contributions continue to strengthen our mission readiness and success. We thank you for your dedication, professionalism, and service to the 597th Transportation Brigade and the Army. Congratulations on these incredible milestones!

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 15:18
    Story ID: 560951
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards
    Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards
    Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards
    Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards

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