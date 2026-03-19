FORT EUSTIS, Va.- The 597th Transportation Brigade, "Rapid Support," is proud to recognize the incredible dedication and service of our team members; during a recent awards ceremony, Col. Edward K. Woo, Rapid Support Commander, honored civilian workers with Length of Service Awards during a ceremony in the U.S. Army Transportation Museum Regimental Room at Fort Eustis, Va.

These individuals have demonstrated unwavering commitment to the mission and the Army values throughout their careers:

Faye Banks, OCCA – 40 Years of Service

Lashonda Davis, S4 – 25 Years of Service

Abdul Sadiq, S4 – 25 Years of Service

Corey Dearholf, OCCA – 20 Years of Service

Each of these honorees has made a lasting impact on the brigade and the Army, and their contributions continue to strengthen our mission readiness and success.

We thank you for your dedication, professionalism, and service to the 597th Transportation Brigade and the Army. Congratulations on these incredible milestones!



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NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 15:18 Story ID: 560950 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rapid Support Team Celebrates Dedication: Length of Service Awards, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.