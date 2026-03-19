Army Accelerates Long Range Launched Effects

Huntsville, AL – The Army’s Launched Effects (LE) Product Office is accelerating the Department of War’s strategy for unleashing Drone Dominance by identifying three industry partners - AEVEX, Griffin, and Dragoon to provide initial LE Long-Range capability. As part of the Army’s Continual Transformation, the LE Product Office will bring the production and delivery of advanced launched effects to Army formations in 2026.

Including support for Combatant Commander, know these initiatives align with the Army's modernization strategy and leverages key acquisition reform initiatives for rapid capability delivery. Using innovative approaches, the Army’s LE Product Office is accelerating delivery and placing cutting-edge technology in the hands of Soldiers faster than ever. The systems also use a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), which facilitates rapid technological improvements and gives Soldiers capabilities that outpace enemy threats. This approach is fundamental to the Army's ability to build, test, and deliver resilient kill chains, ensuring U.S. forces can engage threats with increased speed and precision.

Developed by AEVEX, Griffin, and Dragoon, these launched effects will provide critical capabilities such as improved situational awareness, precision targeting, and multi-domain interoperability.

"These initiatives are the second in a series over the next fiscal year that will enable incremental technology improvements through increased competition," said Lieutenant Colonel C. Hunter Gray, Product Manager for Launched Effects. "Teaming with these vendors represents a step in our commitment to unleashing drone dominance and building resilient kill chains. We will continue to identify, acquire, and issue the most technologically advanced collaborative autonomous systems to fuel the Arsenal of Freedom.”

Collaborative efforts between the Army and industry partners focus on delivering capabilities and redefining the future of warfare. By equipping Army Formations with state-of-the-art launched effects, the Army prepares its forces for today’s challenges and positions them to dominate in tomorrow’s complex battlefields. This initiative exemplifies Capability Program Executive Aviation and PM UAS’s commitment to innovation and readiness, reinforcing the Army’s resolve to maintain a technological edge.