From uncertainty to excellence: Wyoming Airman earns national aeromedical evacuation award

Photo By Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman | Senior Airman Kaylee Hess, an aeromedical evacuation technician with the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, stands in front of a C-130 Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing while holding a folded litter in Cheyenne, Wyo., March 5, 2026. Hess was named the 2025 Outstanding Aeromedical Evacuation Crew Member of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jon Alderman) see less | View Image Page

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CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Senior Airman Kaylee Hess first entered the aeromedical evacuation career field, she did not fully know what to expect.

“I was interested in something that would challenge me,” Hess said. “I had never considered medical as a career path, much less medicine in the air.”

Today, that uncertainty has transformed into national recognition. Hess, an aeromedical evacuation technician with the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, was named the 2025 Outstanding Aeromedical Evacuation Crew Member of the Year, an honor recognizing top performers across the Air National Guard’s aeromedical evacuation community.

The annual award highlights individuals who demonstrate exceptional skill, dedication and professionalism in support of the mission.

“These Airmen represent the very best of our AE community,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jacqueline Carlson, senior enlisted leader of the 187th AES. “Their performance reflects exceptional skill, dedication, and the culture of excellence fostered within our wings.”

Selected from a competitive pool of nominees across Air National Guard aeromedical evacuation units, the award reflects sustained excellence among Airmen already identified as top performers at the unit level.

“Being named the overall winner reflects sustained excellence among a highly capable and experienced pool of AE professionals,” Carlson said.

For Hess, the recognition came as a surprise.

“My initial feeling was shock,” she said. “I was very humbled to be recognized in this capacity. I work with very bright-minded, mission-oriented people who are passionate about the job.”

That humility is part of what makes her stand out, according to her leadership.

“What is especially exceptional about SrA Hess’s win is that she is a brand new senior airman who operates at a level far beyond her rank,” Carlson said. “As a junior airman, her expertise is already at a level where she is mentoring others.”

As an aeromedical evacuation technician, Hess helps ensure patients are safely transported while in flight, often in high-tempo, high-pressure environments.

“A typical day for us starts early,” Hess said. “We start with checking that all of our equipment is mission ready, then meet together as a team to brief the mission and go over our individual roles.”

Once patients arrive, the focus shifts to execution.

“Once patients arrive, we shift into execution mode, focusing on having a safe and efficient flight,” she said. That ability to perform under pressure has made a noticeable impact on her team.

“She demonstrates a strong ability to perform under pressure while maintaining high standards in any environment,” Carlson said. “She consistently does the small things right.”

In one instance, Hess’s knowledge and initiative left a lasting impression.

“The commander witnessed SrA Hess’s impressive knowledge of emergency equipment firsthand as she coached a flight nurse studying for an emergency procedure evaluation,” Carlson said. “Professionals like SrA Hess are a tremendous asset to the unit, raising the bar for everyone.”

For Hess, the mission goes beyond procedures and proficiency.

“The most meaningful part of this job is knowing that our patients could be going through some of the toughest days of their lives,” she said. “And knowing we can be the source of providing them care, comfort, and friendship in their trying times.”

That mindset is rooted in teamwork.

“There is a lot of trust and communication that needs to happen,” Hess said. “The people I work with have taught me adaptability above all else.”

Her leadership said that mindset strengthens the entire unit.

“Her influence shows up in how the crew and squadron operates — more connected, more disciplined, and better prepared,” Carlson said.

Hess’s achievement also reflects the broader culture within the 187th AES.

“Earning a national-level award like this doesn’t happen in isolation,” Carlson said. “It reflects how this unit trains, operates, and takes care of its people every day.”

For Hess, that environment is exactly what makes the mission worth it.

“This career is both challenging and rewarding,” she said. “The people in this career field are some of the best. They are willing to work as a team, and that makes this mission worth it.”