Academy Military Trainers provide mentorship; discipline

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kimberly Kouete, Cadet Squadron 38 Academy Military Trainer, poses for a photo with her cadet squadron on the Terrazzo before the Founders’ Day Parade at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., April 12, 2025. In her role as an AMT, Kouete shapes cadet leadership, discipline and officer development through mentorship. (Courtesy photo provided by Kimberly Kouete)

By SSgt Michael Ward U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Academy Military Trainers, or AMTs, shape cadet development. These enlisted leaders provide real-world perspective, mentorship and leadership, often forming some of the most influential professional relationships cadets have during their time at the Academy.

Operations Group Deputy Commander Cadet 2nd Class Carson Yingling reflects on the impact of his relationship with his AMTs.

“My relationship with my AMTs has shown me the importance of emotional intelligence and consistent presence in leadership,” said Yingling. “Watching them operate as senior NCOs has helped me understand the critical role enlisted leaders play in shaping unit culture.”

AMTs provide daily mentorship and guidance

Each cadet squadron is assigned two AMTs, noncommissioned and senior-noncommissioned officers who serve as daily mentors and supervisors in military training. AMTs guide cadets through leadership challenges, disciplinary processes and the responsibilities of command roles. This mentorship spans the full cadet experience, from Basic Cadet Training to graduation.

Master Sgt. Kimberly Kouete, AMT for Cadet Squadron 38, described her approach to mentorship. “I provide insight, guidance, mentorship and empowerment to the cadets,” Kouete. “I want to be sure they’re given all the tools they need to develop into capable, principled, and mission-ready officers.”

Bringing operational experience to cadet life

AMTs bring years of enlisted operational experience to the Academy environment. This gives cadets a practical view of military life and leadership outside the classroom.

Master Sgt. Leona Rodriguez, AMT for Cadet Squadron 25, draws on 17 years of operational experience to help cadets understand what effective leadership looks like beyond the classroom and into the field.

“Our experience across various missions and duty locations allows us to serve as both mentors and real-world examples of what enlisted Airmen and Guardians need from their officers,” said Rodriguez. “We’re here to bridge that gap early and help shape officers who are humble, competent and ready to lead effectively from day one.”

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leona Rodriguez, Cadet Squadron 25 Academy Military Trainer, hikes with her squadron cadets at Mount Muscoco Trail in Colorado Springs, Colo., Nov. 2024. The hike offered a chance to build trust and camaraderie outside the formal training environment. (Courtesy photo provided by Leona Rodriguez)

Building accountability, respect and discipline

Cadet 3rd Class Ryan McFadden shared that AMTs set the tone for accountability and a culture of respect. They help create an environment where discipline is expected.

“Discipline is the foundation of your time here and the AMTs greatly instill it within you,” said McFadden. “Master Sgt. Rodriguez exemplifies what it means to create an environment where everyone feels respected and people are both able and willing to hold themselves and others accountable.

Cadet 3rd Class Keilani Hong, Master Sgt. Leona Rodriguez, Cadet 3rd Class Sophia Alban and Cadet 3rd Class Ryan McFadden pose in front of a Squadron 25 mural in Colorado Springs, Colo., Apr. 26, 2025.In her role as an AMT, Rodriguez is a mentor, advisor and leadership role model to cadets. (Courtesy photo provided by Ryan McFadden)

A lasting influence

“I think many cadets may not initially realize just how deeply invested AMTs are in their success—not just as cadets, but as people,” said Rodriguez. “We carry their wins and their struggles with us. It’s not a job—it’s a commitment to developing officers we would proudly serve under.”

Academy Military Trainers often leave a lasting impact that extends well beyond graduation and into a cadet’s service as an officer. For Second Lt. Anuhea Palaita, now serving in the United States Air Force, the mentorship she received from her AMTs continues to shape how she leads and approaches challenges as a young officer.

“Every single AMT I had played a significant role in my cadet career,” said Palaita. “They held me together during the rough times, celebrated my successes and gave me advice that I continue to carry into my professional development as an officer.” As cadets prepare to lead in the https://www.airforce.com/ and https://www.spaceforce.com/, they do so equipped not only with knowledge and training, but with the lessons and values their AMTs helped instill: integrity, accountability and respect.