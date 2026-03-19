DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — For the second consecutive year, the 355th Maintenance Group Religious Affairs team has earned top honors as Air Combat Command’s Religious Support Team (RST) of the year and is now competing at the Air Force level.



At the heart of this recognition is the partnership between a chaplain and a religious affairs Airman, forming a synchronized team that extends beyond individual capabilities to support Airmen and their families.



“Working as an RST is impactful for a multitude of reasons,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ernia Simoneaux, 355th Maintenance Group religious affairs Airman. “Having someone you can trust on your team ensures we stay ready and capable for whatever the day may bring.”



The team’s spiritual care enhances mission focus and resilience, ensuring Airmen are spiritually, mentally and emotionally prepared for any mission.



“Most times, the most impactful conversations do not happen in an office,” said Capt. Renny Cherian, 355th Maintenance Group chaplain. “They happen on the flightline or in a maintenance hangar. Being present and available is how we earn the right to care.”



Their perspective, grounded in ethical awareness, morale assessment and spiritual fitness, provides leaders with insights that inform higher-level decisions.



“At the end of the day, it is not about recognition but about readiness,” Cherian said. “It is being ready when our Airmen need us most, because a spiritually cared-for Airman is a focused and ready Airman.”



The team embodies the Air Force Chaplain Corps’ strategy of generating Religious Support Team readiness, operating as an integrated unit to build a resilient, prepared and lethal force ready to meet any challenge.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 13:15 Story ID: 560931 Location: US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355th MXG Religious Affairs wins ACC's RST of the year, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.