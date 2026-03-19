73 APS Hosts Family Resources Day for Deploying Airmen’s Families

FORT WORTH, Texas – The 73rd Aerial Port Squadron hosted a Family Resources Day, providing lunch and briefings to families of deploying Airmen here, March 8.

The event aimed to prepare families for the challenges of an upcoming deployment by connecting them with support agencies and essential readiness resources. Briefings included personal financial counseling, military and family readiness, and the Yellow Ribbon program.

“Today’s meeting is important because it gives all of our deployers an opportunity to know what they’re eligible to receive,” said Lt. Col. Rodney E. Ellison Jr., commander of the 73 APS. “It helps them and their families prepare for what’s about to happen.”

“Anytime they’re going to be away from their family for six-plus months, there’s stress,” Ellison said. “So, we want to make sure they know the helping agencies that are there to help them to get through any hardships that they might endure.”

Many of the Airmen preparing to deploy are doing so for the first time, which means their families are navigating unfamiliar territory. Chief Master Sgt. Kevin D. Brannan, 73 APS chief, emphasized the importance of bringing families together early. He has been with the 73rd since 1999.

“The majority of these deployers are first-time deployers, which means first-time families, so we wanted to make sure that we show families that we are here to support them,” Brannan said. “We are focused on our members, but it’s the families that keep things going.”

To provide that support, the 73 APS tapped into the 301st Fighter Wing Community Action Network. Mary Arnold, 301 FW integrated prevention chief, helped coordinate the support agencies..

“We’re here to bring our support factors and resilience to the family members and the Airmen,” said Arnold. “Knowing the resources exist help them feel connected to each other in the room, as well as to the support that remains here.”

“I would like to thank Chief Brannan for putting this together for his people,” Arnold said. “And for involving us to let us come out and support and show what we do.”

By prioritizing family resilience, the 73 APS ensures its members can focus on the mission, delivering airpower anytime, anywhere.