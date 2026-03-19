Volunteer-driven tribute honors World War II Army Air Corps veteran on 100th birthday

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Jason Anderson, 67th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, left, presents William Reid Rowland, right, with a Certificate of Appreciation on his 100th birthday to show support of his service during World War II, Feb. 28, 2026. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – A group of volunteer Air Force service members surprised Private William Rowland as family and friends gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday, presenting the World War II veteran with a certificate of appreciation and a challenge coin on Feb. 28, 2026.

Senior Airman Jason Anderson, 67th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation journeyman, who coordinated the effort, said the tribute grew from a simple request and a network of volunteers who wanted to show respect for a man who served in the Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the U.S. Air Force.

Anderson said he organized the volunteers after being contacted by a mom of one of his daughter’s cheer teammates, who asked if the Air Force could do anything special for the milestone birthday.

“We didn’t set out to make it a big production,” Anderson said. “The family wanted a surprise for him at a small gathering. It was important to them that we show up and honor his service.”

Anderson said the family has struggled to piece together Rowland’s military history because Rowland rarely spoke about his service. The family has been able to research and identified several roles Rowland held during his service such as a drill sergeant at Amarillo Army Airfield, and leader of a group of about 15 African American servicemen during an era of segregation. Family members also said after all these years, he remains a steadfast supporter of military service.

Anderson put out the word of this volunteer opportunity to different units’ leadership at Hill Air Force Base to recruit volunteers. There were many people who volunteered but because of competing missions and current events, roughly 75 percent of those who initially offered to help had to rescind, leaving four volunteers to attend the surprise birthday party.

Col. Gregory Kuzma, 419th Mission Support Group commander, provided a signed Certificate of Appreciation for Rowland’s service and an Eagle challenge coin that was presented to Rowland, said Anderson.

“The moment Rowland saw the uniformed volunteers and the certificate he was deeply moved. You could tell he was trying to hold back his emotions,” Anderson said. “When we presented him with the Eagle coin, he couldn’t hold them back anymore. He was extremely grateful and respectful.”

Anderson organized the event because he believes in honoring those who served before him.

“Regardless of the branch or era you served in, we are all brothers and sisters in arms,” Anderson said. “Serving alongside your fellow members creates a bond that I don’t think can be created anywhere else.”