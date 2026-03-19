U.S. and German Forces Compete for Coveted Marksmanship Badge

Photo By Michelle Thum | PIRMASENS, Germany – In a powerful display of camaraderie and tactical skill,...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Thum | PIRMASENS, Germany – In a powerful display of camaraderie and tactical skill, American service members from across the Kaiserslautern Military Community joined their German Bundeswehr counterparts today for the Schützenschnur, a prestigious German armed forces badge for weapons proficiency. see less | View Image Page

PIRMASENS, Germany– In a display of camaraderie and tactical skill, American service members from across the Kaiserslautern and Stuttgart Military Community joined their German Bundeswehr counterparts today for the Schützenschnur, a prestigious German armed forces badge for weapons proficiency.



The not only tested the participants' marksmanship but also strengthened the spirit of cooperation recently forged during the German-American Friendship Days in Ramstein.



The diverse American contingent included soldiers from Public Health Command Europe, Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, security forces from the 596th United States Forces Police Squadron, a member of the 86th Medical Squadron from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and several of their Navy counterparts. This broad participation underscores the deep level of cooperation between the allied nations.



The Schützenschnur, a tradition with deep roots in German military history, is a highly respected decoration and a testament to a soldier's shooting prowess.



Participants fired the German G36 rifle and the P8 pistol. The G36 is a 5.56x45mm assault rifle that has been the standard issue for the Bundeswehr since 1997 and the P8 is the German military’s standard service pistol.



For many of the American participants, the experience was a unique opportunity to step outside their own military's standard procedures and equipment.



Sergeant Jhonas Lopez, Brigade S1 noncommissioned officer in charge at PHCE, shared his enthusiasm for the cross-cultural exchange.



"I enjoyed the most was getting to work with our International partners and get a feel of their weapon systems and comparing it to what we use on the U.S. side," said Lopez.



The event was not without its trials. The demanding course of fire pushed the service members to their limits.



"The most challenging part was having to move to the next fighting position and engage the target," Lopez explained. "My heart rate was running and it made it more interesting."



Despite the difficulty, Lopez said his goal was to earn the highest-level badge. "Gold is the standard!" he declared.



The sentiment of partnership and mutual respect was echoed by the German hosts.



"My goal is for everyone to have fun, stay safe and earn a Schützenschnur they can wear with pride," stated Bundeswehr Senior Master Sgt. Brian Wagner. "Above all, this was a chance to build partnerships with our allies, connect and exchange expertise."



Notably, all participating soldiers from Public Health Command Europe achieved the gold standard. Earning the gold Schützenschnur, the highest of three levels, requires a soldier to achieve the top score on all weapon systems in the competition, demonstrating exceptional marksmanship.



The following soldiers from Public Health Command Europe were recognized for their participation:

· Capt. Javier Pino

· Sgt. 1st Class Marissa Henson

· Staff Sgt. Tatiana Jones

· Sgt. Syarra Bermudez

· Sgt. Dayton Crawford

· Sgt. Jhonas Lopez