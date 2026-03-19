SSI welcome Holmstrom as new commander

The change of command ceremony is steeped in tradition with the passing of the colors signifying the official transfer of command. Traditionally, commanders have always been found near the unit’s colors, which served as a rallying point as units moved forward in combat.



When Col. Joel Holmstrom received the colors from Maj. Gen. Sean P. Davis, commander, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command, he officially became Soldier Support Institute commander.



Holmstrom assumed command of the SSI during a March 12 ceremony where Col. Jason T. Edwards give his final farewell to the unit before retiring.



It was “an amazing day to honor this institute, to really honor these two officers, but more importantly, honor what this organization produces,” Davis said during the ceremony. “We’re all here for two really important reasons, first to pass the mantle of leadership to a new command team and then also bid farewell to a remarkable career over 30 plus years.”



The ceremony varied slightly from a normal change of command ceremony as it first welcomed the new commander and then bid adieu to the old.



“Today we welcome, really welcome Holmstrom) back …,” Davis said.



Holmstrom, who has held many leadership positions since he joined the Army, is no stranger to Fort Jackson. He held numerous positions here including SSI deputy commander and 369th Adjutant General Battalion commander.



“He has been perfectly prepared for this moment,” Davis said, “and I am excited to see him in action.”

“With the colors passed the future of SSI is in capable hands,” he said.



Holmstrom spoke briefly during the ceremony thanking those in attendance and stating, he is looking forward to working with the SSI and its partners to continue training Soldiers.



SSI is composed of the Adjutant General, Financial and Comptroller schools, a Noncommissioned Officers Academy, the Army School of Music, and the 369th Adjutant General Battalion. It’s mission is to train and educate Adjutant General, Finance and Comptroller, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations and Recruiting and Retention professionals to be ready to support large scale combat operations.



Edwards not only passed the SSI reins to Holmstrom, but he retired after 30 years of service.



Davis praised Edwards’ efforts as SSI commander as a combination of passion and compassion.



“They come into perfect harmony in the embodiment of this amazing officer,” he said. “He’s led this organization through significant structural changes, while never losing focus on the mission – delivering world class training …”

Davis also lauded Edwards’ career as a “testament to the selfless service, visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to our Soldiers.”

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