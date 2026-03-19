FROM ARMS TO ARMED SERVICES BLOOD PROGRAM: Hohenfels exceeds goal when donating blood

Photo By Bryan Gatchell | USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Blood donors, medical technicians and volunteers take part in a blood drive March 3, 2026. Community members from across U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Hohenfels, lent their time, an arm and a vein to supply needed blood to the Armed Services Blood Program March 2 and 3, 2026 at the Community Activity Center. (U.S. Army photo by Bryan Gatchell, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Community members from across U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria – Hohenfels, lent their time, an arm and a vein to supply needed blood to the Armed Services Blood Program March 2 and 3, 2026 at the Community Activity Center.

The blood drive managed to meet and exceed the goal of 60 bags per day by two on the first day and 12 on the second for a total of 134 donations.

Members of the local chapters of the American Red Cross and Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers helped arrange the effort, volunteered at the event and donated blood. Camille Solak, a volunteer with the American Red Cross, was there both as a volunteer and as a donor.

“I volunteer with the Red Cross to help support the community,” she said. “We do a bunch of different type of outreach events and there’s many different avenues and places around post that we help.”

Solak provided a personal example of why it is important to donate blood.

“My mom was a transfusion recipient a few years back,” she said. “She has a rare blood type, so I know how hard it is to find blood for people like that. If I can help somebody, I try to do it.”

According to personnel at the Armed Services Blood Program – Europe, one pint of blood may be broken into three parts – red blood cells, plasma and platelets – which may each go on to save lives.

Solak said sparing blood is a small but vital sacrifice on the part of donors.

“We don’t need all of our blood,” she said. “So if you can spare it and you can handle it, it’s definitely going to impact somebody in a very positive way. It will be back flowing in your body in the next two days.”

To learn more about the Armed Services Blood Program, including further donation opportunities, visit their site at https://dha.mil/ASBP.