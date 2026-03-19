USAG-Rheinland Pfalz reminds community to remain vigilant, reinforces anti-terrorism security

By Cameron Hochheim, Kaiserslautern High School student and public affairs intern



KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Being a part of the largest population of U.S. citizens outside the continental United States means facing unique challenges and threats. Terrorism is the most notable of those threats, requiring vigilance and awareness from all members of the total force community to make sure no threats are ever carried out.



Emily Roemer, Antiterrorism Officer with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), encourages Soldiers and families to remain vigilant and aware of any potential threats and report any suspicious activity to the right channels.



Roemer highlighted a few important things to look out for when out in public.



“A good rule of thumb to go by is if it looks sketchy, it probably is,” said Roemer.



She explained that if anything that looks strange or out of place, like a person wearing overly concealing clothing in the summer heat, someone surveying or taking notes on a place of interest – particularly a military installation gate or high-traffic area – it deserves a second look.



Roemer said high school students and young adults are helpful sensors for suspicious activity and encourages students to trust their gut and know how to use their resources to report any suspicious activity they notice.



“Even if students aren’t comfortable going directly to the police, telling a parent or teacher works just as well,” said Roemer.



Maintaining Operational Security, or OPSEC, is another measure everyone can practice to protect themselves and their communities.



“It’s hard to grasp just how many people out there can be listening for information,”Roemer cautioned.



OPSEC means being mindful of what information you’re posting or talking about. Always double check to make sure social media posts, conversations you’re having in public or any other form of public communication does not contain any sensitive information that could be harmful if it falls into the wrong hands.



Being careful of what questions you answer is also important, Roemer said. Bad actors may pose seemingly casual or normal questions that, while sounding innocent, are really attempts to get sensitive information.



She advised that if a stranger asks probing questions about deployment history, operations, training schedules, unit names or temporary duty (TDY), you should avoid answering to protect sensitive details.



Additionally, Roemer noted that high-traffic areas and mass gathering events are at higher risk for potential threats.



“Parades, concerts, and especially the yearly Octoberfest celebrations provide a lot of opportunities for bad actors to take advantage of,” said Roemer.



While it’s always a good idea to be mindful anytime you’re out in public, Roemer said it’s important to be extra vigilant for threats and suspicious activity around places and events like these.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ award-winning anti-terrorism program always works to ensure the garrison and our communities are always supported and prepared for any threat that may arise.



To report any suspicious activity, call the garrison’s Military Police at 0611-143-541-7007/7008 or DSN 531-2677, or use the garrison’s suspicious activity reporting tool, [https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/j7VryiMv4g](https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/j7VryiMv4g). In the event of an emergency, dial 110 for law enforcement or 112 for fire services from any phone to connect with emergency services.



To learn more about DPTMS operations, visit [https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/index.php/about/directorates-support-offices/s357-operations-dptms/operations](https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/index.php/about/directorates-support-offices/s357-operations-dptms/operations)



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sets, serves and secures the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.



Connect with us: [https://linktr.ee/usag_rp](https://linktr.ee/usag_rp)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 09:40 Story ID: 560890 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG-Rheinland Pfalz reminds community to remain vigilant, reinforces anti-terrorism security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.