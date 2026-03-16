NSA Naples Teen Fair: A Springboard for Teens’ Careers and Community Service

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (March 18, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy organizes a Teen Employment and Volunteer Opportunity Fair Mar. 18, 2026. Connecting motivated teens with local organizations, offering a jump-start on summer jobs, part-time work, and meaningful volunteer positions. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner) see less | View Image Page

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NAPLES, Italy – With summer just around the corner, U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples is taking proactive steps to ensure its youth have a productive and engaging break. The Teen Employment and Volunteer Opportunity Fair, held on March 18, 2026, connected motivated teens with local organizations, offering a jump-start on summer jobs, part-time work, and meaningful volunteer positions.

The fair provided a centralized venue for teenagers to explore their interests and secure opportunities that foster personal and professional growth. The event, organized by the NSA Naples Child and Youth Programs (CYP) Teen Center, underscored the installation's commitment to keeping teens actively engaged in positive pursuits.

"With the school year ending, it's the perfect time to channel the energy and talent of our teens into rewarding experiences," said CYP Director Cathy Szymanski Prestonise. "We want to provide our youth with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive, both personally and professionally."

A unique opportunity at the fair were on-site interviews for the CYP Teen Employment Program. This program equips young people with invaluable work experience and professional competencies, allowing them to explore a variety of career fields and build a strong foundation for their future.

The Teen Employment and Volunteer Opportunities Fair highlighted the diverse pathways available to teens at NSA Naples, from paid positions to volunteer roles that cultivate a sense of service.

NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families.

For more information about NSA Naples, visit our website: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NSA-Naples/

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