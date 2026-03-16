Exercise Freedom Shield 2026 – United Nations Command Finished Stronger

Photo By Maj. Belinda Culley | Permanent staff of the United Nations Command and reinforcements from UNC member states pose for a commemorative photo at Freedom Shield 2026, Camp Humphreys. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maj. Belinda Culley | Permanent staff of the United Nations Command and reinforcements from UNC member...... read more read more

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea— The United Nations Command (UNC), alongside the United States Forces Korea (U.S.F.K) and the Republic of Korea (ROK), have concluded the annual Freedom Shield 26 (FS26) exercise, a major defensive exercise that ran from March 9-19.

During FS26, the UNC achieved significant milestones that reinforced its preparedness. The exercise served to deepen the understanding among all stakeholders of the UNC's crucial mission, legal authorities, and role in a crisis. By actively exercising staffing processes and integrating the diverse capabilities of its Member States, the UNC has further strengthened its capacity for collective action. Critically, FS26 provided a platform to evaluate and test the scale of international support available, confirming that the UNC stands ready to effectively execute its responsibilities as a multinational command in times of crisis.

The successful completion of FS26 underscores the enduring strength of the UNC, and its unwavering commitment by the active participation and expertise of international partners from across the globe.

Major Daniel, Detachment Commander of the Netherlands, highlighted the deep historical connection between the nations.

"It is always an honor to contribute to the safety and security of the ROK, a country with whom the Netherlands has a long-lasting defense relationship," he stated.

“In distance we might not be considered the most obvious Ally, but we’re connected through history and shared values. We fought side by side during the Korean War and this exercise demonstrates the Netherlands continued support to security to the ROK.”

Freedom Shield 2026 gave the Dutch augmentees the opportunity to work at a multinational operational HQ and gain a better understanding of the importance of the UNC to the stability on the Korean Peninsula. The Dutch augmentees were able to exchange their expertise with other Member States which has proven to be a valuable experience.

“The professional attitude, the civilian-military mindset and the commitment to approach this exercise in an international coalition, has been truly inspiring and a meaningful learning experience we will take home to the Netherlands”

The importance of clear communication and international resolve was echoed by the Belgian delegation.

"Our role as public affairs officers is to transparently communicate the defensive nature of this exercise," said Lieutenant Berthe, a Public Affairs Officer from the Belgian delegation.

"Freedom Shield tells a powerful story of international solidarity, showing that our collective commitment to the ROK and the principles of the UN Charter is as strong today as it has ever been."

The exercise also placed a significant emphasis on the cyber domain. Chief Warrant Officer Groves, Canadian Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Branch Chief Warrant Officer, brought her extensive background in cyber operations to the exercise.

"The digital battlefield is as critical as the physical one," CWO Groves said.

"Freedom Shield provided an essential platform to test our collective cyber defenses in real-time, ensuring our networks are resilient and our information is secure. Defending the alliance starts in cyberspace."

She also observed the value of the multinational collaboration.

"Threats in the cyber domain are borderless, and so our defense must be as well. Working alongside our ROK and U.S. counterparts, we not only shared best practices but also forged the trust necessary to act decisively and in unison when it matters most."

Freedom Shield 26 was a comprehensive, multi-domain exercise that integrated live, virtual, and constructive training scenarios. This approach allowed the combined forces to test and improve their coordination across a range of potential contingencies. A key aspect of this year's training was the incorporation of lessons learned from recent global conflicts, ensuring the scenarios were realistic and relevant to the modern security environment.