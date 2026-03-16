First detachment OIC returns to IWTC Monterey after nearly five decades Your browser does not support the audio element.

By Chief Petty Officer Lindsay Fondren

Information Warfare Training Command Monterey



MONTEREY, Calif. – Nearly five decades after his final assignment, retired Navy Lt. Harry Rakfeldt returned to his former duty station.



As Naval Security Group Detachment Monterey’s first officer in charge, he helped establish the command that evolved into today’s Information Warfare Training Command Monterey.



During his Sept. 16-19 visit, Rakfeldt engaged with Sailors and staff, sharing memories of the command’s early years and its role in supporting the Navy’s language and cryptologic missions at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center.



He reported to Monterey in July 1972 as the Naval Security Group liaison officer to what was then Defense Language Institute West Coast. At the time, the Navy’s presence consisted of less than 70 personnel across multiple facilities, with limited administrative space and no centralized identity.



“First impression of Monterey was very nice,” Rakfeldt recalled. “The top-of-the-hill location of DLI seemed quiet, unrushed and welcoming. It was a big contrast from my earlier language school experience.”



During his tour, Rakfeldt oversaw a steady increase in Navy student enrollment and supported the return of female Navy students to DLI for the first time in more than 15 years. He also helped establish the installation’s first formal quarterdeck, bringing Navy identity, customs and traditions to the joint training environment.



In February 1976, the Navy formally established Naval Security Group Detachment Monterey. Rakfeldt assumed duties as its first officer in charge, steering the command’s transition from a liaison office to independent Navy detachment. His initial guidance set in place the structural and cultural foundation that continues to shape IWTC Monterey today.



“By virtue of being there, I became the OIC,” he said. “It was sudden, humbling and something I never could have predicted when I first joined the Navy.”



Rakfeldt retired from active duty in July 1976 after 22 years of service. He spent most of his career as an enlisted cryptologic technician and Russian linguist before commissioning through the limited duty officer program. His career spanned assignments in Alaska, Turkey, Germany, Japan and the Pentagon.



Notably, he was the first Navy enlisted linguist permanently assigned to the Washington-Moscow Emergency Communications Link and provided operational support during major Cold War and Vietnam-era events.



During his visit, Rakfeldt toured modern IWTC Monterey facilities, observed the growth in infrastructure and student training, and spoke with Sailors and staff about professionalism, adaptability, and the continuing importance of language and cryptologic expertise to naval operations.



The command’s leadership emphasized his impact on today’s IWTC Monterey.



“Lt. Rakfeldt’s efforts leading this command during his time here established the keel of the Navy’s identity and professional culture that remains central to IWTC Monterey’s mission to date,” said Cmdr. Miles Alvarez, the unit’s commanding officer. “His visit connected our most junior Sailors directly to the command’s origins and reinforced the value of language excellence. It was an absolute honor to have him aboard with us to connect the past, present and future of language training.”



Rakfeldt concluded his visit by expressing pride in today’s Sailors and confidence in the Navy’s ongoing commitment to preparing capable, trusted professionals for the fleet.



“To see the structures and observe the personnel at IWTC during my visit was breathtaking,” he said. “I’m impressed by the good timber of today’s Navy students and staff. It makes me very proud to have served as a cryptologic technician and to have been part of the forerunner of today’s Navy command presence here.”



IWTC Monterey, as part of Center for Information Warfare Training, delivers Navy training in language, regional expertise and culture to enable mission success across the information warfare domain.