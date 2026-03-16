F.E. Warren Air Force Base Airmen Repair Base After High Wind Damage

Photo By Senior Airman Mattison Cole | Airman 1st Class David Jones IV, 90th Civil Engineering Squadron structural journeyman, works to repair a roof that was damaged by high winds at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 13, 2026. The 90 CES and other squadrons across the base quickly responded to effectively repair damage occurring on March 12, 2026, when winds reaching 92 MPH left severe damage to structures and landscaping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole) see less | View Image Page

F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyo. - After a powerful windstorm brought gusts up to 92 miles per hour on March 12, 2026, Airmen across the 90th Missile Wing worked together to repair widespread damage to base structures and landscaping.

On March 13, multiple units across the base met to organize response efforts, carefully assigning teams to priority areas. Each unit across the 90 MW combined skills, equipment and manpower to speed up recovery operations while maintaining safety across the installation.

Teams were dispersed throughout the base to clear debris, assess damage and repair facilities. To achieve this, there was a requirement for constant communication and coordination. The collaborative approach allowed crews to address the most critical needs first.

Leaders noted that the rapid, coordinated response reduced disruptions and allowed operations to resume quickly, underscoring how essential teamwork is to sustaining readiness in difficult conditions. The effort highlighted the importance of working together and maintaining resilience in overcoming unexpected events and keeping the mission on track.

“Following the initial actions, 90th Contracting Squadron started executing an emergency contract on a severely damaged roof, 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron looked at all government vehicles for damage and picked up over 1,400 pounds of trash, Public Affairs communicated ongoing activities, Balfour Beatty Communities completed their damage assessment and repairs, the 90th Comptroller Squadron established an Emergency Special Project code, and 90th Force Support Squadron worked to ensure we had overflow rooms on base for those who could not go home as well as made sure the Child Development Center remained open for mission essential families,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Nichols, 90 CES commander. “Resilience and mission focus like this is not a mistake, it is a result of the NCO Machine leading the way, and our Airmen being all in to take care of Wrangler Nation. Let’s be honest, our Airmen being rockstars is why our nation can sleep at night knowing the Mighty Ninety has the watch.”