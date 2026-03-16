Sgt. Ángel Jesús Martínez, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Sgt. Ángel Jesús Martínez serves in the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and he was in a squad which competed and won the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. Martínez’s squad will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Ángel Jesús Martínez de Jesús, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 35P, Language Analyst, Target Analyst Reporter Organization: Alpha Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubi Ceteri Non Possunt | “When Others Cannot” Hometown: Ponce, Puerto Rico Where did you attend high school/college: Pontificia Universidad Católica de Puerto Rico Recinto de Ponce (BA in Political Science and Law), Escuela de Derecho de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Rio Piedras (Juris Doctor – Law Degree)

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Sgt. Ángel Jesús Martínez serves in the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and he was in a squad which competed and won the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. Martínez’s squad will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? Service is selflessly dedicating yourself to a righteous cause, being helpful and striving for the benefit of the others, without seeking rewards or recognition. I joined because serving in the military is a meaningful deed.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? Improve my existing language skills, learn new languages and expand my military expertise.

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? Jesus Christ, my rock, standard and savior. Also, I would recognize my hardworking and humble parents, as well as all the individuals who have contributed in the development of others.

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS Our training manager and mentors were crucial in our preparation by sharing their knowledge and testing the squad. Our squad had the commitment, discipline, resilience and willpower to perform with utmost effort. The advice to others is to consistently train, physically and mentally. Study and practice diligently on the required tasks, and help each other.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? The bonds forged with the members of the squad through our shared circumstances.