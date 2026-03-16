Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Spc. Jovie Acacio, U.S. Army
QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 92Y, Supply Specialist Organization: Headquarters and Operations Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubi Ceteri Non Possunt | “When Others Cannot” Hometown: Ballston Spa, New York Where did you attend High School: Ballston Spa High School, Ballston Spa, N.Y. Certifications/Training: CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives)
FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Jovie Acasio serves in the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and he was in a squad which competed and won the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. Acasio’s squad will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21, 2026.
According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”
WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? What it means to serve is to be a part of an organization to make a change with likeminded people and what caused me to join is to be a part of something bigger than myself
WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My future goals are to own a business and get my ranger tab
IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? I would like to recognize my mother because she gave me the strength I needed for every hardship
ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS I had a good solid month training up to prepare with all the resources I needed to succeed. My advice to others is that you can always be over-prepared, never under-prepared
SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? What I will remember about best squad is night land navigation and search a detainee, a Soldier Task.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:12
|Story ID:
|560849
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|BALLSTON SPA, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.