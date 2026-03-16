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    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01

    Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Jovie Acasio serves in the 781st Military...... read more read more

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Spc. Jovie Acacio, U.S. Army

    QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 92Y, Supply Specialist Organization: Headquarters and Operations Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubi Ceteri Non Possunt | “When Others Cannot” Hometown: Ballston Spa, New York Where did you attend High School: Ballston Spa High School, Ballston Spa, N.Y. Certifications/Training: CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives)

    FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Jovie Acasio serves in the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and he was in a squad which competed and won the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. Acasio’s squad will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21, 2026.

    According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? What it means to serve is to be a part of an organization to make a change with likeminded people and what caused me to join is to be a part of something bigger than myself

    WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My future goals are to own a business and get my ranger tab

    IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? I would like to recognize my mother because she gave me the strength I needed for every hardship

    ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS I had a good solid month training up to prepare with all the resources I needed to succeed. My advice to others is that you can always be over-prepared, never under-prepared

    SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? What I will remember about best squad is night land navigation and search a detainee, a Soldier Task.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:12
    Story ID: 560849
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: BALLSTON SPA, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01
    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 02
    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03
    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 04
    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 05
    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 06
    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 07
    Spc. Jovie Acasio, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 08

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