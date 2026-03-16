Capt. Turney Relinquishes Command of Trident Training Facility, Kings Bay.

KINGS BAY, Ga. (March 12, 2026) — Capt. Brian Turney relinquished command of Trident Training Facility (TTF), Kings Bay to Capt. Brad Bozin during a change of command ceremony held aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, March 12.

Capt. Matthew Fanning, commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center in Groton, Connecticut, presided over the ceremony and served as the guest speaker.

Fanning emphasized the critical role of training in maintaining warfighting readiness.

“I am concerned that we can never do enough to prepare our people,” said Fanning. “But then I put on my uniform and remember the work we do in these schoolhouses—training Sailors to make the impossible mission possible.”

During his remarks, Turney reflected on the accomplishments of the command and the team that made them possible.

“While today marks a transition in command, it is about the incredible work done by the TTF team and not about that I have done over the past two years,” said Turney.

Under Turney’s leadership, TTF Kings Bay trained more than 10,000 Sailors, executed 48 pre-deployment and homeport training periods, and delivered over 150,000 days of training, significantly enhancing submarine force readiness.

Prior to relinquishing command, Turney was awarded the Legion of Merit in recognition of his superior performance and sustained leadership.

Bozin, assuming command, highlighted the importance of the training mission and the personnel who execute it daily.

“The strength of the submarine force lies not only with the crews who take our submarines to sea, but also with the dedicated professionals who train, maintain, and support them every day,” said Bozin.

Trident Training Facility Kings Bay plays a vital role in preparing Sailors to operate and maintain the Navy’s fleet of ballistic missile and guided missile submarines, ensuring the continued effectiveness of the nation’s sea-based strategic deterrent.

Commander, Submarine Group Ten is the Navy’s preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strike capability, and submarine-based special operations support. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is home to the East Coast’s Ohio-class submarines.

For more news from Commander, Submarine Group Ten, visitwww.csp.navy.mil/csg10or[www.facebook.com/submarinegroupten](http://www.facebook.com/submarinegroupten).

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