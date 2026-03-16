Spc. Mark Whitley, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Mark Whitley serves in the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and he was in a squad which competed and won the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. Whitley’s squad will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Spc. Mark Whitley, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: Joint Targeting Analyst Organization: Charlie Company, 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubi Ceteri Non Possunt | “When Others Cannot” Hometown: Bogata, Texas Where did you attend high school: Rivercrest Highschool, Bogata, Texas

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Mark Whitley serves in the 781st Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and he was in a squad which competed and won the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. Whitley’s squad will represent the brigade at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command BSC, April 15 to 21, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? Serving means being ready to face challenges for your country, not just in person, but also through your work and by dedicating yourself fully to it.

My dad motivated me to join, as a kid I always wanted to be a Soldier. My dad served in the Army, and I always looked up to him and wanted to be like him.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? I will be dropping my packet for Special Forces selection in mid-2027. Earn the rank of sergeant, and attend BLC (U.S. Army Basic Leader Course)

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? My dad for making me into the man I am today.

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS I focused on cardio and pushups. We did a lot of training on the side for the STX (situational training exercises) lanes and Soldiers task. I would recommend for others to train for the Soldiers tasks as they account for a lot of points.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? Night land navigation… it was something that’s for sure. Fort A.P. Hill is not forgiving.