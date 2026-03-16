Counterdrug Conducts Interagency War Game to Reduce Drug Trafficking
CAMP MABRY, TX - LTC Robert Anspaugh, Counterdrug Coordinator for the Texas Joint
Counterdrug Task Force, hosted representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration,
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Military Department and the Department of War
during a wargame simulation at Camp Mabry, March 5, 2026. The event brought together
interagency partners to examine how federal and state organizations can better synchronize
capabilities to interdict and prevent drug trafficking across Texas.
The simulation focused on joint operational planning and decision-making in response to threats
posed by transnational criminal organizations. Participants worked through a scenario designed
to test coordination between military and law enforcement agencies, emphasizing how
intelligence sharing, operational authorities and asset integration can improve responses to illicit
drug trafficking activities.
The exercise explored potential gaps in existing interagency coordination frameworks and
highlighted the importance of unified operations when addressing complex homeland security
challenges. By leveraging each organization’s unique capabilities, participants examined ways to
strengthen operational synchronization and improve rapid response efforts among federal, state
and local partners.
The event also supported ongoing research efforts examining how agencies across multiple
levels of government can better integrate operations, intelligence and legal authorities when
countering transnational criminal organizations. Insights gathered during the wargame will help
inform recommendations aimed at improving interagency collaboration and strengthening
homeland defense efforts.