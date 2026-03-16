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    Counterdrug Conducts Interagency War Game to Reduce Drug Trafficking

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Asiah Phillips 

    Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force

    Counterdrug Conducts Interagency War Game to Reduce Drug Trafficking
    CAMP MABRY, TX - LTC Robert Anspaugh, Counterdrug Coordinator for the Texas Joint
    Counterdrug Task Force, hosted representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration,
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Military Department and the Department of War
    during a wargame simulation at Camp Mabry, March 5, 2026. The event brought together
    interagency partners to examine how federal and state organizations can better synchronize
    capabilities to interdict and prevent drug trafficking across Texas.

    The simulation focused on joint operational planning and decision-making in response to threats
    posed by transnational criminal organizations. Participants worked through a scenario designed
    to test coordination between military and law enforcement agencies, emphasizing how
    intelligence sharing, operational authorities and asset integration can improve responses to illicit
    drug trafficking activities.

    The exercise explored potential gaps in existing interagency coordination frameworks and
    highlighted the importance of unified operations when addressing complex homeland security
    challenges. By leveraging each organization’s unique capabilities, participants examined ways to
    strengthen operational synchronization and improve rapid response efforts among federal, state
    and local partners.

    The event also supported ongoing research efforts examining how agencies across multiple
    levels of government can better integrate operations, intelligence and legal authorities when
    countering transnational criminal organizations. Insights gathered during the wargame will help
    inform recommendations aimed at improving interagency collaboration and strengthening
    homeland defense efforts.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:44
    Story ID: 560844
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counterdrug Conducts Interagency War Game to Reduce Drug Trafficking, by SSgt Asiah Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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