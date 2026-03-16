Counterdrug Conducts Interagency War Game to Reduce Drug Trafficking Your browser does not support the audio element.

CAMP MABRY, TX - LTC Robert Anspaugh, Counterdrug Coordinator for the Texas Joint

Counterdrug Task Force, hosted representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration,

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Texas Military Department and the Department of War

during a wargame simulation at Camp Mabry, March 5, 2026. The event brought together

interagency partners to examine how federal and state organizations can better synchronize

capabilities to interdict and prevent drug trafficking across Texas.



The simulation focused on joint operational planning and decision-making in response to threats

posed by transnational criminal organizations. Participants worked through a scenario designed

to test coordination between military and law enforcement agencies, emphasizing how

intelligence sharing, operational authorities and asset integration can improve responses to illicit

drug trafficking activities.



The exercise explored potential gaps in existing interagency coordination frameworks and

highlighted the importance of unified operations when addressing complex homeland security

challenges. By leveraging each organization’s unique capabilities, participants examined ways to

strengthen operational synchronization and improve rapid response efforts among federal, state

and local partners.



The event also supported ongoing research efforts examining how agencies across multiple

levels of government can better integrate operations, intelligence and legal authorities when

countering transnational criminal organizations. Insights gathered during the wargame will help

inform recommendations aimed at improving interagency collaboration and strengthening

homeland defense efforts.