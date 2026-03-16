Serving with purpose Your browser does not support the audio element.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – Today’s U.S. Army Reserve is the most battle-tested and experienced in our nation’s history. As the Army’s dedicated federal reserve force, the Army Reserve exists to serve both the Army and the Nation with a force of warrior citizens who are always ready to answer the call and deploy anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.



One of those warrior citizens is Master Sgt. Ricardo Calzadias, Assistant Inspector General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, based in Arlington Heights, Illinois.



“I joined the United States Army Reserve because I always felt a calling to the military,” said Calzadias. “I actually joined the United States Navy and served on active duty before transferring to the United States Army Reserve.”



From a young age, Calzadias knew he wanted to join the military. It had always been his goal. During high school, with his family's support, he joined the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.



“The support my family has given me at the start of my career and continues to provide (me) is one of the main reasons I have served for over 17 years,” said Calzadias. “It’s a sense of duty and patriotism to serve my country.”



During his time in the military, Calzadias has served in various locations and roles, always with pride and a sense of belonging. Calzadias has served on numerous deployments, most notably in 2013 to Afghanistan as a counterintelligence agent, where he applied the skills he learned in school to a real-world mission.



“Seeing the impact we can have from a force protection standpoint, and what we were able to do to keep our Soldiers, partners, and allies safe was very rewarding for me,” said Calzadias.



“If you are thinking about joining the United States Army Reserve, I recommend you look at the Army values and compare them to your personal values to see if they are compatible,” said Calzadias. “Then, I suggest you read the Soldier’s Creed. If that’s something you believe you can adopt for yourself, I will say you'll be a great fit for the U.S. Army Reserve.”