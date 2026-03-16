Spc. Jordan Grantano, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Jordan Grantano serves in the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and represented his battalion on a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Spc. Jordan Grantano, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: Target Digital Network Analyst (TDNA) Organization: Bravo Company, 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia Motto: Silens Victoria “Silent Victory” Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Where did you attend high school: Coatesville Area Senior High School, Pa.

FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Spc. Jordan Grantano serves in the 782nd Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, Fort Gordon, Georgia, and represented his battalion on a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? To serve means to put others before yourself, whether that be your teammates or your country. Serving means to be an individual that others can rely on when it matters the most. I joined the Army to gain structure and purpose as well as to be a part of a team that holds itself to a higher standard every day.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? My future goals are to continue developing as a Soldier and a leader whilst pursuing professional military education and taking on bigger responsibilities every day so that in the future I can be the one to mentor junior Soldiers and keep the Army competitive.

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? I'd like to recognize my Best Squad teammates and leadership on all levels who are constantly pushing me to improve and to never settle for just the standard. A favorite quote that I think of or tell others very often during stressful times is "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast"

ACHIEVEMENT: HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE TO OTHERS Preparation for Best Squad was a team effort on the fronts of physical training, studying, and rehearsing every day for months. My advice to others is to master the basics, always ask questions, and in the end, the amount of training you put into something will show when it matters the most.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? I will remember the teamwork and camaraderie the competition created the most. Throughout the competition, every member of the squad was pushed well outside their comfort zone, and we overcame those challenges through effective communication, resilience, and trust in one another as disciplined, motivated Soldiers committed to representing our unit at the highest level.