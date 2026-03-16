NMRC Advances Bacteriophage Therapy to Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Photo By Aleece Williams | SILVER SPRING, Md. (March 18, 2026) The Daniel K. Inouye building at Forest Glen Annex, headquarters for Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC). NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology. (U.S. Navy photo by Aleece Williams/ Released) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Aleece Williams | SILVER SPRING, Md. (March 18, 2026) The Daniel K. Inouye building at Forest Glen...... read more read more

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), in partnership with Armata Pharmaceuticals, has completed a phase 2 clinical trial on a Staphylococcus aureus (Staph A) bacteriophage therapy.

The therapy, AP-SA02, used for the treatment of complicated bacteremia caused by S. aureus, including multidrug resistant (MDR) strains, is expected to continue to phase 3 of clinical trials in the second half of 2026.

NMRC and Armata combined efforts for the development of a bacteriophage therapy designed to provide protection against MDR bacterial infections. Following the successful completion of these trials, researchers anticipate it will arm warfighters with a readily available, faster acting treatment, as compared to traditional antibiotics.

“This collaboration accelerates the development of innovative medical treatments with military applications that require cutting edge medical research,” explained Thomas Dunn, NMRC’s acting program manager for Naval Advanced Medical Development. “Burden sharing the development of innovative antimicrobials that can be used to minimize the impact of such infections, requires industrial partner capabilities (especially in biological manufacture) such as those provided by Armata Pharmaceuticals.”

Phase 3 of the clinical trials is projected to last 3-4 years, with the trial projected to be completed before or during fiscal year 2030.

Providing warfighters with this alternative to traditional antibiotics is intended to minimize lost duty days and increase force readiness, by providing a more effective, faster-acting solution to MDR bacteremia caused by Staph A, including methicillin-sensitive S. aureus (MSSA) and methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) strains.

NMRC and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research members contributed shared efforts towards bacteriophage research when developing this bacteriophage therapy. Throughout Phase 3, NMRC will provide technical oversight and continue contributing funding.

This partnership allows Armata to maintain the licensure of the therapy while NMRC, on behalf of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), assists with funding and research. NMRC also functions as the chartered service product lead, managing costs, schedules and performance.

“NMRC is the capability developer and determines the contracting strategy, or industry engagement approach, to provide the Department of War technical direction, governing all aspects of the clinical development of the bacteriophage therapeutic,” said Dunn.

NMRC, headquarters of Navy Medicine Research & Development, is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, operational mission support and epidemiology.