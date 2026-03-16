Crusader of the Month: March 2026

Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa | U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver and Chief Master Sgt. Eric Adams, 42d Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, present Staff Sgt. Daniel Miller, 42d Air Base Wing occupational and flight safety noncommissioned officer in charge, Crusader of the Month at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, March 4, 2026. The Crusader of the Month award recognizes Airmen and civilians who exemplify excellence and dedication to Air University and the 42d ABW’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Elizabeth Figueroa) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala -- For his arduous dedication and professional development, Staff Sgt. Daniel Miller, 42d Air Base Wing occupational and flight safety noncommission officer in charge, was awarded Crusader of the Month.

“I am deeply honored to be chosen as Crusader of the Month, the recognition is meaningful to me, not just for the award but for what it represents,” Miller said. “The involvement from all the leaders in attendance, sharing comments and laughs made me feel acknowledged for the hard work I put in behind the scenes, I am extremely thankful.”

In his role, Miller directs the daily operations of four personnel and advises Air University and the 42d ABW on risk management, which directly impacts the occupational safety and welfare of 12,500 members and 846 facilities, helping preserve $4.3 billion in assets. Miller’s responsibilities include managing recurring inspections for the 42d ABW, 45 mission partners and 150,000 transient students.

He also investigates occupational mishaps, Department of War property damages and conducts airfield driving training for personnel, supporting safe flight operations for transient and mission partner aircraft.

“I enjoy having the opportunity to inspect every organization on base, which allows me to meet people and learn about other occupations that I otherwise would not have had the opportunity to discover,” Miller said.

Most recently, Miller conducted required annual safety inspections and mishap investigations while simultaneously studying for promotion and completing his final course towards a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Originally from Northwest Ohio, Miller joined the Air Force to serve his country, following in the footsteps of his cousin. He is the youngest of four children and the only one in his family to move away from Ohio.

One of Miller’s most memorable experiences during his Air Force career was working with Afghan refugees while he was stationed in Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. in 2021.

“We were tasked with ensuring the refugees’ temporary living situation was safe,” Miller said. “It was rewarding to see the families and children playing afterward.”

Outside of work, Miller enjoys working out, PC gaming and spending time with his wife and son, who he says is his biggest daily motivation. For those starting a career in safety, Miller advises them to have patience.

“There is a lot to learn in safety, but you will pick things up over time,” Miller said. “The best thing you can do is learn how to find answers. The more proficient you become at that, the easier it is to handle something you have never dealt with before.”