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    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01

    Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Pfc. Timothy Hoang serves in the Operations Support...... read more read more

    FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Story by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, U.S. Army

    QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 35N, Signals Intelligence Analyst Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: Fox Lake, Illinois Where did you attend High School: Sam Rayburn High School

    Pfc. Timothy Hoang serves in the Operations Support Element (OSE), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade. Md., and was a squad member for OSE which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

    WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? To serve is to give more than you take for a purpose better than yourself. I joined to be a better version of myself.

    WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? I aspire to do what I have not done before and do a better job day by day.

    IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? I would like to recognize our companies excellent Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) and all they do for our company.

    SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? The very long days.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 13:07
    Story ID: 560821
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FOX LAKE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 01
    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 02
    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 03
    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 04
    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 05
    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 06
    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 07
    Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition 08

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    Soldier Tasks
    Best Squad Competition
    Army Cyber

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