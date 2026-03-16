Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Pfc. Timothy Hoang serves in the Operations Support Element and was a member of a squad which competed in the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026. According to the U.S. Army Best Squad website (https://www.army.mil/bestsquad/), the competition assesses “each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.” see less | View Image Page

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT A.P. HILL, Va. – Army Pfc. Timothy Hoang serves in the Operations Support...... read more read more

Pfc. Timothy Hoang, U.S. Army

QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 35N, Signals Intelligence Analyst Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: Fox Lake, Illinois Where did you attend High School: Sam Rayburn High School

Pfc. Timothy Hoang serves in the Operations Support Element (OSE), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade. Md., and was a squad member for OSE which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? To serve is to give more than you take for a purpose better than yourself. I joined to be a better version of myself.

WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? I aspire to do what I have not done before and do a better job day by day.

IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? I would like to recognize our companies excellent Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) and all they do for our company.

SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? The very long days.