Pfc. Timothy Hoang, U.S. Army
QUICK SKETCH: Duty position: 35N, Signals Intelligence Analyst Organization: Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, Operations Support Element, Praetorians, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Maryland Motto: Ubique Semper In Pugna | “Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!” Hometown: Fox Lake, Illinois Where did you attend High School: Sam Rayburn High School
Pfc. Timothy Hoang serves in the Operations Support Element (OSE), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade. Md., and was a squad member for OSE which competed in the brigade's Best Squad Competition held March 3 to 5, 2026.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN? To serve is to give more than you take for a purpose better than yourself. I joined to be a better version of myself.
WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS? I aspire to do what I have not done before and do a better job day by day.
IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE? I would like to recognize our companies excellent Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) and all they do for our company.
SERVICE: WHAT WILL YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? The very long days.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 13:07
|Story ID:
|560821
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|FOX LAKE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pfc. Timothy Hoang, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) 2026 Best Squad Competition, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.