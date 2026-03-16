Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver | CLEVELAND, Ohio (Feb. 27, 2026) - Navy recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver | CLEVELAND, Ohio (Feb. 27, 2026) - Navy recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley brought the Navy experience to the Cleveland Auto Show, Feb. 20 to March 1. The Strike Group, a relatively new recruiting tool for the Navy, provides users with a hands-on mixed-reality experience showcasing technology used by the Navy. From a full-motion flight simulator to launching jets from the flightdeck of an aircraft carrier, to beneath the waves as a Navy diver, and even driving a small boat in a harbor, Strike Group brings a taste of the Navy to the public. NTAG ORV recruits the highest quality applicants for the U.S. Navy throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Southern West Virginia, and Southern Indiana covering more than 110,000 square miles. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver see less | View Image Page

NTAG Ohio River Valley Recruiters Showcase Opportunities at the Cleveland Auto Show Your browser does not support the audio element.

Navy recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley brought the Navy experience to the Cleveland Auto Show, Feb. 20 to March 1.



The Strike Group, a relatively new recruiting tool for the Navy, provides users with a hands-on mixed-reality experience showcasing technology used by the Navy. From a full-motion flight simulator to launching jets from the flightdeck of an aircraft carrier, to beneath the waves as a Navy diver, and even driving a small boat in a harbor, Strike Group brings a taste of the Navy to the public.



“Events like this are important, because (they)bring in thousands of people and put Navy recruiters in front of people who are interested in things like mechanical systems, advanced technology, aviation, nuclear power and engineering,” Chief Electrician’s Mate Jake Umbright, said.



Recruiters manned a pull up bar, counting each pull up participants attempted and explaining the opportunities the Navy can provide in special operations.



Umbright also said that the auto show gave recruiters an amazing opportunity to speak with veterans from all branches.



“It was a privilege to connect with individuals who have served, hear about their experiences and share in the sense of camaraderie that exists across all services,” Umbright said.



Attendees of the auto show had the opportunity to earn patches for each mixed-reality simulation at the Strike group, providing the recruiters with ample people to talk to about what the Navy has to offer.



“Events like the Cleveland Auto Show provide high foot traffic with a diverse audience,” Cmdr. Phil Richter, commanding officer, NTAG ORV, said. “They allow for informal engagement which reduces barriers between the United States Navy, and the public, allowing the Navy to showcase career opportunities.”



NTAG ORV recruits the highest quality applicants for the U.S. Navy throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Southern West Virginia, and Southern Indiana covering more than 110,000 square miles.