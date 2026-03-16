NHHC Announces 2026 Deck log Poetry Contest

Over the past 250 years, the U.S. Navy has maintained a global presence, building a legacy rooted in its commitment to preserving freedom, promoting stability and defending democratic values worldwide. Among its many traditions, one stands out for its creativity and spirit: the New Year’s Deck Log Poem.

This cherished Navy tradition goes back to at least 1926, where a young Ensign named Edward Vincent Dockweiler, serving aboard the USS Idaho (BB-42), penned a 36 line, tongue-in-cheek poem in the ship’s log for the first watch of the New Year, ending with the playful line:

"If the Captain ever sees this log / My gawd what will he do?”

Well… the Captain did see it. And instead of reprimanding him, he responded:

"The Captain is glad to see that the old Navy custom of writing up the first watch of the year in rhyme is known to the younger members of the Service. The watch stands as written."

Every Jan. 1, the Officer of the Deck, or a designated crew member, is authorized to record the day’s first log entry in verse, offering a rare departure from standard procedure.

Deck logs serve as official records documenting a ship’s operations, including location, weather and significant events. Typically written in a precise and formal style, these entries are essential for administrative and historical purposes. The New Year’s Day poem, however, provides an opportunity for Sailors to showcase creativity, humor and camaraderie while still fulfilling their duties.

Over the years, the practice has evolved into a beloved Navy tradition, with ships across the fleet adding their own distinctive voices and styles. Today, the Naval History and Heritage Command highlights the most imaginative submissions through an annual contest, encouraging Sailors to transform routine log entries into memorable reflections of life at sea.

Even while deployed far from home, the New Year’s Deck Log Poem offers Sailors a meaningful way to celebrate the holiday, strengthen morale and share a moment of connection with their shipmates. To be eligible for the competition:

Entries must be from a commissioned US Navy vessel deployed or at shore.

Entries must be submissions to the ship’s official deck log. Entries must be written as the first entry on January 1, 2026.

Entries must be unclassified.

All paygrades active and reserve are eligible.

Poems will be evaluated based on coherence, imagery, originality, and how effectively they capture the sailor’s experience. If a submission is anonymous, the author’s command will be recognized and receive the award. The 1st place winner will receive a piece of historic USS Constitution copper. Submissions will only be accepted by email at nhhc-decklogs@us.navy.mil. Scanned PDFs of the deck log entry are the preferred form of digital submission.

For more information about the deck log completion, visit NHHC at https://www.history.navy.mil/research/archives/resources-for-the-fleet/deck-logs/new-years-contest.html#history.

For more information about the deck log completion, visit NHHC at www.history.navy.mil.NHHC, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, ten museums, USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.

For more news from NHHC, visit http://www.history.navy.mil