Army accelerates advances manufacturing with contracting award at Red River Your browser does not support the audio element.

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – The Department of the Army has awarded a contract to Hadrian Automation Inc. in a significant move to accelerate advanced manufacturing capabilities. This is the first phase of an Advanced Automation Manufacturing project at Red River Army Depot in Texas. The initiative will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Texarkana, Texas, aimed at modernizing the production capability of components for weapon systems, including small Unmanned Aerial System.



The firm-fixed-price contract represents a key investment in the Army's Organic Industrial Base, or OIB, transformation. By leveraging Hadrian Automation's advanced manufacturing capabilities, the Army is taking a decisive step to strengthen its supply chain, increase production speed, and ensure the highest quality components are available for the nation's weapon systems.



The contract award was made under a Commercial Solutions Opening posted in January 2026 to competitively procure innovative commercial items, technologies or services in support of OIB modernization. Over the next 90 days, the Army will work with Hadrian to refine the terms of the contract.



Army leaders hailed the award as a critical investment that will directly support readiness and lethality.

“To maintain a decisive edge, we must overhaul how we build and sustain our equipment,” said Brent Ingraham, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology. “This contract is a prime example of how we are leveraging commercial innovation to build a more robust and efficient industrial base that will deliver advanced capabilities to the warfighter faster and more reliably than ever before.”



Since the designation of Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center as the Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence in 2018, the Army has significantly grown its organic AM capability. The service is now expanding that capability across the OIB.



“We are collaborating with industry, other military services and academia to achieve maximum capacity and learn how best to implement advanced manufacturing at every echelon,” said Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command. “Advanced manufacturing is a foundational capability that supports building ready combat formations across the Army, and we must build and leverage our organic capability, as well as that of industry.”



The initial contract action is valued at $39.2 million, with a total cumulative value of $80 million. The work in Texarkana is scheduled for completion by March 16, 2027. The contract was awarded by the Red River Army Depot Contracting Office under the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan.



For more information, contact Army Materiel Command Public Affairs at [amcpublicaffairs@army.mil](mailto:amcpublicaffairs@army.mil).