Euro-Atlantic security: U.S. and European partner perspectives

Courtesy Photo | From left to right: Lt. Cols. Drew Shealy and Lt. Col. Jamal A. Khan, Foreign Area Officers and instructors, CGSC Department of Joint, Interagency, and Multinational Operations; Dr. Eike Buellesbach, German Embassy Dep. Branch Head; Col. Thibaud Thomas, French Embassy Military Attaché; with panel moderator Dr. Mahir J. Ibrahimov, Director, CGSC, during the CASO panel March 12, 2026 on Fort Leavenworth, Kan. (U.S. Army photo by Jim Shea) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | From left to right: Lt. Cols. Drew Shealy and Lt. Col. Jamal A. Khan, Foreign Area...... read more read more

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – The Euro-Atlantic security architecture is currently undergoing transformation while U.S. allies work to strengthen the European pillar in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College Cultural and Area Studies Office hosted the fourth panel of the academic year to discuss U.S. and European partner perspectives on these topics March 12, 2026.

“If Russia were to move rapidly against the Baltic states, could NATO effectively defend its territory? What is next for the Euro-Atlantic security architecture by 2027 and beyond?” Dr. Mahir J. Ibrahimov, CASO Director, asked rhetorically as he set the stage for the discussion. Colonel Thibaud Thomas, French Embassy Military Attaché, highlighted key points of the 2025 French National Strategic Review and shared concrete examples of the country’s commitment to NATO’s collective security.

“Basically, we believe that there is no major security threat to Europe that wouldn’t concern France and we agreed with Germany and other European partners to have a political, operational, and technical dialogue on the nuclear issues,” Thomas said.

In addition to nuclear deterrence, Thomas discussed countering the Russian ‘Dark Fleet’ and being one of 35 nations in the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ in support of Ukraine.

“France is investing in its defense. We heard the call for an increased burden sharing and we think that makes sense. We are committed to contributing to an increased European strategic awakening,” Thomas said.

Dr. Eike Buellesbach, German Embassy Deputy Branch Head, emphasized the importance of the U.S.-German relationship, strengthening the European pillar, and keeping the alliance strong.

“Germany has initiated significant changes in its security policy. It’s an ongoing process which was initiated after the Russian aggression in Ukraine in 2022,” Buellesbach said.

This includes heavy increases to German defense spending through significant investment in its army and equipment while also actively engaging in NATO vigilance activities.

“The best example for us to showcase that Germany is putting an emphasis here is the 5,000-troop brigade that we will be deploying to Lithuania to protect NATO’s eastern flank to contribute to NATO’s deterrence. This will start by 2027 and it’s well underway,” Buellsbach explained.

LTC Jamal A. Khan, a Eurasian Foreign Area Officer and CGSC instructor, explained the diminishing Russian influence in the South Caucasus, the Russian Federation’s role as the primary driver of instability in the region, and implications for NATO.

“Russia often positions itself as both the arsonist and firefighter, starting crises in the region and then magically appearing to solve them for everyone else, but the invasion of Ukraine has reduced Moscow’s bandwidth to do so,” he said.

Fraught relationships in the region have created a power vacuum, providing opportunity for nations like Turkey, Iran, and China to expand military and economic ties.

“For the U.S., the question is ‘whose influence will shape this region’s future?’” Khan said.

Recent diplomacy efforts and economic initiatives by the Trump administration were offered as solutions to reinforce stability in the region where military dominance has failed.

LTC Drew Shealy, FAO #_msocom_1and CGSC instructor discussed the current state of the NATO alliance and highlighted ongoing successes in Euro-Atlantic security.

“Despite the headlines we see today, the alliance is arguably stronger now than it has been in decades and the United States continues to see it as central to our security strategy,” Shealy stated.

Shealy explained that calls for Europe to increase its own defense efforts and discussions about burden sharing and strategic autonomy are not new or a sign of failure, but a sign of adaptation.

“The 2026 National Defense Strategy makes it clear that the United States must prioritize homeland defense in Indo-Pacific while expecting allies to take a greater responsibility in their regional security,” Shealy said.

The U.S. will continue to provide critical capabilities.

“Europe is becoming a more capable security partner and the alliance as whole remains one of the most successful and durable security arrangements in modern history. So, if we think about the future of Euro-Atlantic security, the question is not whether NATO will endure. History suggests it will. The real question is how the alliance will continue evolving to meet the next generation of security challenges together.” Shealy concluded.

The CASO panel series is conducted regularly with partner organizations to provide CGSC constituents with expert analysis and informed discussion. The series goal is to enhance collective understanding of the global and regional geopolitical dynamics, to enhance leaders’ understanding of the security environment and enable them to make informed decisions and drive effective solutions.

The full panel can be viewed on the CGSC YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@USArmyCGSC/streams