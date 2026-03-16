How the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board Decides the Off‑Limits List

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — Have you seen the latest off‑limits list? Many people who live near a military installation recognize the term, but few know how a business ends up on that list or why the military uses it. The Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board, known as the AFDCB, is the group responsible for reviewing establishments that may pose risks to service members. Its authority comes from Army Regulation 190‑24, which outlines a careful and transparent process designed to protect Soldiers while maintaining strong ties with surrounding communities.

The AFDCB’s purpose is to support good order and discipline and to safeguard the health, safety and welfare of military personnel. The board examines businesses or locations that show patterns of unsafe conditions, criminal activity, predatory behavior or other concerns that could place service members at risk. The intent is not to penalize local establishments. Instead, the program encourages compliance with laws and standards and helps ensure that Soldiers have access to safe, reputable places in the community.

At Fort Rucker, the board is chaired by the garrison commander, who is appointed by the installation commander. Members come from law enforcement, legal offices, public health, safety, chaplaincy, behavioral health and command teams. This broad representation ensures that decisions are informed by multiple perspectives and a clear understanding of community impact.

A business may come under review for several reasons. Law enforcement activity, health or safety inspection results, complaints from Soldiers or families, or concerns raised by local officials can all prompt the board to take a closer look. Once an issue is identified, the board gathers information from a variety of sources. This may include police reports, inspection findings, interviews or coordination with local agencies.

The process that follows is structured and fair. AR 190‑24 requires the board to notify the business owner in writing and explain the concerns that led to the review. Owners are given an opportunity to respond, meet with the board or show what corrective actions they have taken. Many establishments address the issues quickly and no further action is needed.

If problems continue, the board may recommend that the installation commander declare the business off limits to military personnel. The commander makes the final decision. If approved, the designation is published through official channels and shared with the public. The restriction applies only to service members. Civilians are not affected.

Being placed off limits means Soldiers are prohibited from entering or patronizing the establishment. Violating the order can result in administrative or disciplinary action under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The purpose is protective rather than punitive. The military uses the designation to steer service members away from places that present clear and documented risks.

Commanders have significant authority to declare areas or establishments temporarily off-limits to military personnel during emergencies. When a commander takes this action, the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board (AFDCB) must treat it as a priority. Notably, in these emergency situations, the AFDCB can vote to place an establishment on the off-limits list without prior notice. Following this action, the board is required to invite the owner of the establishment, or their representative, to a hearing to argue for their removal from the list.

The AFDCB meets quarterly to review existing off‑limits locations and consider new cases. Businesses can be removed from the list once they show sustained compliance and correct the issues that led to the designation. Throughout the process, the board works closely with owners and encourages voluntary improvement whenever possible.

The off‑limits program is designed to strengthen, not strain, relationships with the surrounding community. By maintaining a consistent and transparent process, the AFDCB helps ensure that service members remain safe while supporting a cooperative environment between the installation and local businesses. To send information to the AFDCB, email Fort Rucker Public Affairs at mailto:usarmy.rucker.usag.mbx.atzq-pao@army.mil.