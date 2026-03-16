Cybertip leads to Soldier in Korea pleading guilty to possessing child pornography

CAMP HENRY, Korea – Overwhelming evidence led to a Solider pleading guilty to possessing child pornography during his court-martial March 6 at the Camp Henry courtroom.



Spc. Michael R. Haislet, 24, a cargo specialist assigned to Headquarters Command, Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Materiel Support Command-Korea, was sentenced by the military judge to two years in prison, reduction in grade to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge from the Army.



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division received a notice on Jan. 23, 2024, from an Internet Crime Against Children task force officer with the Hampton Virginia Police Department. The officer reported that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip from Google which linked suspicious online activity to an IP address at Fort Eustis, Va., with an email associated to Haislet.



When Army CID was notified, Haislet was stationed at Camp Carroll, Korea. An investigation was initiated and agents pursued obtaining records from Haislet’s phone service provider, and on June 24, 2024, they received approval from a military judge for a search warrant for his Google account.



While investigators were examining the trove of digital evidence they had obtained, on July 3, 2024, they received consent to forensically extract Haislet’s cell phone and examine other media.



The phone extraction revealed Child Sexual Abusive Material videos associated with his MEGA cloud storage account and other CSAM files were also found on Haislet’s Google account.



In addition to the digital evidence, Haislet waived his rights and made admissions describing how he used his Google account to access, save, and view CSAM – specifically, children 5 to 10 years old engaging in sexual acts with adults.



“The children in those videos may never know this courtroom exists. They may never know Spc. Haislet’s name, but justice requires that we recognize their suffering and respond to it. Today, Spc. Haislet’s sentence is that response,” said Capt. Kristofher Beralo, prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“Every video Spc. Haislet possessed depicted real abuse to numerous children and that harm does not end when the video stops. Each time that video is viewed, possessed or distributed revictimizes the child,” said Capt. Jaime Rincon, prosecutor, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Daegu, Korea.



“The level of abuse material that was collected during this investigation reflects the victimization of potentially hundreds of children,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael DeFamio, Army CID’s Far East Field Office. “This sentencing speaks to our combined ability to maximize jurisdiction through persistence, collaboration, and cooperation across national, and international borders.”



Haislet will serve his prison sentence at the Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Far East Field Office, Camp Humphreys Resident Unit and prosecuted by Beralo, Rincon and Capt. Sean Rowland, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Eighth Army, Camp Humphreys, Korea.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2026 Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:41 Story ID: 560735 Location: KR Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cybertip leads to Soldier in Korea pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.