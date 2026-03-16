Second 2026 NMRTC Camp Pendleton MSC - IPP cohort grows to 10 graduates

Photo By Curtis Hill | Graduates of the second Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton 2026 Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program cohort gather for a group photo with two of the course advisors and the NMRTC commanding officer following the graduation ceremony held in the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton galley meeting room on March 13, 2026. From left to right: Petty Officer 1st Class Shaunte Merrell, Chief Petty Officer Kaleff Johnson, Petty Officer 2nd Class Derricka Jones, Chief Petty Officer Teante Heyward, Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Yhap, Cmdr. Derrick Hoffman, NMRTC Camp Pendleton director for administration, Capt. Virginia Damin, NMRTC commanding officer and NHCP director, Capt. Mark Murriel, NMRTC Camp Pendleton director for expeditionary medicine, Petty Officer 1st Class Nancy Coronado, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Ferreiradasilvamoreno, Petty Officer 1st Class John Giles, and Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Costigan. This was the second of three MSC - IPP cohorts being held at NMRTC Camp Pendleton this year. According to the Navy Medicine website, MSC IPP provides a pathway to an officer commission in the Medical Service Corps for career motivated active-duty enlisted personnel, in pay grades E-5 through E-9, who meet certain eligibility criteria. The cohort consisted of 40 hours of instruction by 17 instructors and advisors over a weeklong period. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Curtis Hill | Graduates of the second Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton...... read more read more

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton held a graduation ceremony for the second 2026 Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program cohort on March 13, 2026, in the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Wings of Hope.

The first cohort graduated six participants on Feb. 13, 2026, and this cohort grew to 10 participants.

Lt. Nnika Montgomery, the department head for material management for NMRTC Camp Pendleton, coordinated the graduation ceremony and served as the master of ceremonies.

“The MSC - IPP Internship, also known as the Medical Service Corps In-Service Procurement Program, is a highly valuable program that offers a unique opportunity for qualified and career-motivated enlisted personnel to commission as officers in the Medical Service Corps,” said Montgomery.

The guest speaker for graduation was Capt. Virginia Damin, the commanding officer of NMRTC Camp Pendleton and director of NHCP.

“It’s such an awesome thing that you guys are looking for opportunities to expand in your career,” said Damin.

Interestingly, out of the 10 participants, only two are Navy Corpsmen. The rest are coming to the program from outside the medical community.

“It’s great to have the seagoing rates transition to Navy Medicine because we have to understand the population that we serve,” added Damin. “Especially in the Medical Service Corps because Medical Service Corps officers serve on all platforms and a huge component is the planning piece. So having that appreciation and ability to communicate with those from the other rates is really going to benefit you.”

Capt. Mark Murriel, the NMRTC director of expeditionary medicine, served as the senior advisor to the cohort participants.

“The MSC-IPP Internship Program at NMRTC Camp Pendleton is in its second year and I am immensely proud to serve as the command’s MSC Corps Advisor and a deck plate mentor to a phenomenal group of Sailors who are actively engaged in commissioning as a Medical Service Corps officer,” said Murriel. “The MSC-IPP is near and dear to my heart because it was my commissioning pathway to becoming an officer 23 years ago.”

According to the Navy Medicine website, MSC IPP provides a pathway to an officer commission in the Medical Service Corps for career motivated active-duty enlisted personnel, in pay grades E-5 through E-9, who meet certain eligibility criteria. The cohort consisted of 40 hours of instruction by 17 instructors and advisors over a weeklong period.

Graduating from the cohort were Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Costigan, Petty Officer 1st Class Nancy Coronado, Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Coronado, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Ferreiradasilvamoreno, Petty Officer 1st Class John Giles, Chief Petty Officer Teante Heyward, Chief Petty Officer Kaleff Johnson, Petty Officer 2nd Class Derricka Jones, Petty Officer 1st Class Shaunte Merrell, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Yhap.

All the graduates plan to submit packages for the Academic Year 2027 Medical Service Corps Inservice Procurement Program selection board.