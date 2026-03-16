Coast Guard set to open Pipe Island Passage, West Neebish Channel, waters between St. Ignace, Mackinac Island Your browser does not support the audio element.

March 16, 2026



Justin Bravatto



906-635-3299/SOOTFC@uscg.mil



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.— In accordance with 33 Code of Federal Regulations 162.117, the

Coast Guard is set to reopen multiple regulated waterways in the northern Great Lakes beginning

on March 19, 2026.



Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River will open the Pipe Island Passage, East of Pipe Island

Shoal and North of Pipe Island Twins from Watson Reef Light to Sweets Point, at 10 a.m. EST,

March, 19, 2026. The Pipe Island Course will become a two-way route.



In accordance with 33 Code of Federal Regulations 165.901, the Captain of the Port Northern

Great Lakes is set to open the waters separating Mackinac Island and St. Ignace, Michigan, at

1:00 p.m. EST, March 19, 2026.



COTP Great Lakes is set to open the waters between St. Ignace

and Mackinac Island at the request of Mackinac Island community leaders.

In accordance with 33 CFR 162.117, Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River will open the West

Neebish Channel effective March 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST.



The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully,

use caution on the ice, and stay clear of shipping channels.



Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service at 906-635-3299 or via email

at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.



-USCG-