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    Coast Guard set to open Pipe Island Passage, West Neebish Channel, waters between St. Ignace, Mackinac Island

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard set to open Pipe Island Passage, West Neebish Channel, waters between St. Ignace, Mackinac Island
    March 16, 2026

    Justin Bravatto

    906-635-3299/SOOTFC@uscg.mil

    SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.— In accordance with 33 Code of Federal Regulations 162.117, the
    Coast Guard is set to reopen multiple regulated waterways in the northern Great Lakes beginning
    on March 19, 2026.

    Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River will open the Pipe Island Passage, East of Pipe Island
    Shoal and North of Pipe Island Twins from Watson Reef Light to Sweets Point, at 10 a.m. EST,
    March, 19, 2026. The Pipe Island Course will become a two-way route.

    In accordance with 33 Code of Federal Regulations 165.901, the Captain of the Port Northern
    Great Lakes is set to open the waters separating Mackinac Island and St. Ignace, Michigan, at
    1:00 p.m. EST, March 19, 2026.

    COTP Great Lakes is set to open the waters between St. Ignace
    and Mackinac Island at the request of Mackinac Island community leaders.
    In accordance with 33 CFR 162.117, Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River will open the West
    Neebish Channel effective March 19, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST.

    The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully,
    use caution on the ice, and stay clear of shipping channels.

    Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service at 906-635-3299 or via email
    at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.17.2026 13:07
    Story ID: 560729
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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