TRICARE cost terms: What you need to know about deductibles, catastrophic caps, and point-of-service fees

Health care costs can feel confusing—but they don’t have to be. TRICARE uses specific terms to describe what you pay and how your benefit works. You may see these terms on your explanation of benefits after getting care. Understanding them helps you plan ahead and avoid unexpected costs.
“Knowing your TRICARE cost terms takes the guesswork out of your health care,” said Ms. Debra Fisher, Health System Specialist, Policy & Programs Branch. “When you understand what you owe and why, you can make more informed choices and approach your health care with confidence.”
Here’s a guide to the most common TRICARE cost terms.
Deductible A deductible is the amount you pay before TRICARE begins cost-sharing. Your deductible depends on your plan and whether you have individual or family coverage. Once you meet your deductible, TRICARE starts paying its share of your covered care.
Point-of-service fees The TRICARE Prime Point of Service option allows TRICARE Prime enrollees to receive non-emergency care from any TRICARE-authorized provider without a referral. It offers flexibility but results in higher costs. These are called point-of-service fees, as described in the TRICARE 2026 Costs and Fees Sheet.
Catastrophic cap The catastrophic cap is the maximum you pay out of pocket each year for TRICARE-covered services. Once you reach this limit, TRICARE covers 100% of your covered care for the rest of the calendar year.
Know your costs before you get care Understanding these terms can help you make better choices about your care. Always check whether a provider participates in the TRICARE network before your appointment. Using network providers helps you avoid balance billing and keeps your costs lower.
For more details, visit Cost Terms.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2026 11:52
|Story ID:
|560719
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
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